GOSHEN — A new season of high school girls golf in Indiana officially started Monday, and the Goshen girls golf invitational was one of the first events in the state to be played.
The seven-team field was won by Mishawaka Marian, who shot a team score of 369 to run away with the victory at Black Squirrel GC. The top two individuals of the day, Mattie Hahn (87) and May Weston (88), were both Knights.
The host RedHawks finished second with a score of 418. Concord was third with a 428, Fairfield fourth with a 434 and Lakeland fifth with a 489. Two other teams, Elkhart and Mishawaka, didn’t have enough players to record a team score.
GOSHEN HAS SOLID SHOWING
Led by a 96 from senior Briza Tayagua-Delgado, Goshen was able to improve by four shots from their score in last year’s event. They also improved from third place to second in the final standings from the 2021 season opener.
“(Monday) was better than previous years,” Goshen coach Jenna Pecenka said. “We actually got second place this time; usually we were third, fourth or fifth, depending on how many teams were playing. … I’m happy with where we placed. We could’ve had a little bit of lower scores individually, but that’s OK.”
Four of the five players in the starting lineup for the RedHawks Monday played in the regional tournament last year: Tayagua-Delgado, senior Maya Narayan, junior Kiley Wise and sophomore Sophia Garber. Junior Kendall Hill also saw playing time in the varsity lineup last season, making it an experienced roster back this season for Goshen.
One area her veteran roster could improve some more in is putting, per Pecenka.
“They put the holes in a lot of difficult places (Monday), but a lot of our putting was a little off,” Pecenka said. “We either weren’t hitting it all the way or hitting it too hard downhill; a lot of them had four-putts and three-putts, which definitely cost us some strokes.”
HUTCHISON TAKES OVER AT CONCORD
It’s been a whirlwind of a first few weeks for new Concord girls golf coach Ashley Hutchison, who took over coaching duties from Tara Boessler starting in mid-July. The Minutemen finally got to play Monday, though, and they were able to finish in third place as a team. Senior Madison Weaver led the way for Concord, shooting a 91.
“It’s been quite an experience, but I’m excited,” said Hutchison of her first few weeks coaching Concord. “We’ve got some girls that have some experience. They had a really awesome coach last year, and she’s been awesome. We set up a lunch one day and we were there for four hours. She’s really invested in this team, and I hope to carry that tradition on.”
Despite finishing in the middle of the pack at the invite, Hutchison was pleased with how her team performed.
“I think they did great,” Hutchison said. “They didn’t get down on themselves. They all hit some good shots. They’re all taking their stats, and they know what to work on. We’re going to come back and work hard in practice.”
FAIRFIELD FINISHES FOURTH
Fairfield was led by senior Bailey Willard’s 101 and junior Addison Mast's 102.
“I was definitely looking to see how they’d play (Monday) … I know what the girls are capable of doing,” Fairfield coach Brent Nunemaker said. “It didn’t necessarily show (Monday), but this is the first match out. They had some good holes, some good hits and some good stretches, but they’re rusty. Overall, I was pleased with (Monday). It gives us an idea of what we need to work on.”
Nunemaker noted a few areas that he wants to work with his team on improving.
“We want to work with our girls on making better contact with the ball,” Nunemaker said. “And then, another big one is course management. That’s so huge, in our opinion. Just looking the situation over and making a good decision from bad situations.”
KING EXCITED TO LEAD ELKHART
Less than 10 days ago, Todd King wasn’t the Elkhart girls golf coach.
On Monday, he was leading the Lions’ program at Black Squirrel GC.
King was hired as the new coach last Monday, July 25, after two seasons leading the Northridge boys golf program. The Elkhart roster is small, as two returning seniors — Savannah Crussmeyer and Natalie Edmisten — were the only ones playing during the Goshen invite. Three other players are on the roster, but did not compete.
“It’s been busy, especially since I just went on a mini vacation right before we started,” King said. “But it’s been really great working with these kids. In the short amount of time I’ve worked with them, they’ve been coachable and they’ve worked hard. They’ve already made some big gains, in my opinion, and I think it showed (Monday).”
While the Lions didn’t have enough players to record a team score, Crussmeyer scored a 100 and Edmisten a 128 in their season debuts.
“We’re really focused on fundamentals with these kids and getting them to the point where it all comes together and clicks,” King said.
2022 GOSHEN GIRLS GOLF INVITATIONAL — Final results
1. Mishawaka Marian, 369 – Mattie Hahn 87 (medalist), May Weston 88, Celia Florkowski 97, Lucie Tinervia 97, Lucy Weston 136
2. Goshen, 418 – Briza Tayagua-Delgado 96, Maya Narayan 102, Kiley Wise 109, Sophia Garber 111, Kendall Hill 120
3. Concord, 428 – Madison Weaver 91, Ryleigh Robinson 105, Mia McEachern 115, Mahra Chris 117, Kenzie Peterson 120
4. Fairfield, 434 – Bailey Willard 101, Addie Mast 102, Bella Blosser 114, Malley Behles 117, Mallory McGowen 117
5. Lakeland, 489 – Brooke Retterbush 111, Amelia Trump 113, Kebella Watkins 129, Payton Waldron 136
6. Elkhart, NS – Savannah Crussmeyer 100, Natalie Edmisten 128
7. Mishawaka, NS – Kloey Kinnear 132, Ava Stopczynski 139, Grace Overmyer 142