KENDALLVILLE — The Goshen girls golf team has advanced to regionals after a third-place finish in the East Noble sectional Friday at Cobblestone GC in Kendallville.
Goshen shot a team score of 368, edging fourth-place Fairfield by six shots to advance to next Saturday’s regional at Noble Hawk GC in Kendallville. The RedHawks were led by Briza Tayagua-Delgado’s 85. Four of the five players for Goshen shot less than 100, which is what sprung them to their third-place finish.
Fort Wayne Carroll was the sectional champions with a 323. Columbia City finished second with a 359.
Three area individuals from non-advancing teams also qualified for next week’s regional: Westview’s Hope Haarer, West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie and Northridge’s Karissa Dyer. Haarer shot an 81, while Mabie and Dyer each carded 88.
NorthWood and Wawasee were the only two schools from The Goshen News coverage area not involved in Friday’s sectional. Those two teams compete in Saturday’s sectional at Stonehenge GC in Winona Lake. Wawasee tees off between 12:20-1:00 p.m., with NorthWood starting between 1:10-1:50 p.m.
2021 GIRLS GOLF SECTIONAL AT COBBLESTONE GC IN KENDALLVILLE – Full results
(top three teams, plus top three individuals from non-advancing teams advance to regionals)
1. Fort Wayne Carroll, 323 — Marissa GeRue 75 (medalist), Gaby Frick 81, Macy Neal 82, Maggie Carr 85, Tori Straley 87
2. Columbia City, 359 — Lindsey McCammon 83, Lily Fowler 88, Abigail Pequignot 89, Cora Hall 99, Niya Bell 100
3. Goshen, 368 — Briza Tayagua-Delgado 85, Maya Narayan 92, Sarah Kim 94, Kiley Wise 97, Sophia Garber 104
4. Fairfield, 374 — Trinity Ruiz 89, Addison Mast 89, Mallory Bahles 97, Ashlynn Yoder 99, Bailey Willard 100
5. Concord, 385 — Rayna Boessler 90, Madison Weaver 95, Ryleigh Robinson 100, Avery McDowell 100, Mia McEachern 101
6. Westview, 402 — Hope Haarer 81, Danika Yoder 102, Ava Brown 103, Hannah Klein 116, Lillian Eash 117
7. West Noble, 408 — Mackensy Mabie 88, Madelynn Bottles 102, Aubrey Weigold 109, Tori Hamman 109, Abigail Hawn 115
8. Churubusco, 420 — Emma Walters 93, Reagan Baker 106, Zoie Tonkel 104, Elizabeth Dreibelbis 117, Morgan Schaefer 124
9. Lakeland, 427 — Kylee Watkins 95, Amelia Trump 104, Caitlyn Miller 108, Brooke Retterbush 120
10. Northridge, 433 — Karisa Dyer 88, Elizabet Irving 109, Addison Irving 116, Isabela Lawrence 120, Maria Papandrea 121
11. Prairie Heights, 534 — Danessa Hoffman 127, Emily Anders 129, Abby Teller 136, Oniyanna Grossman 142, Emma Wylie 144
12. East Noble, N/A — Gracie Schoof 97
