The Fairfield girls golf team won the Northeast Corner Conference tournament for a second-straight season, but this one in more dramatic fashion than a year ago.
The Falcons tied Fremont with a team score of 391 Saturday at Heron Creek GC. It would come down to each team's fifth individual score to determine a winner, with Fairfield's Bella Blosser's 106 beating Fremont's Emery Laughlin's 114 to give the team from Benton the team championship.
Addison Mast led Fairfield with a 93. Bailey Willard shot a 96, Mallory McGowen a 100 and Malley Behles a 102 to give Fairfield it's 391 score.
Elsewhere from The Goshen News coverage area, Westview's Hope Haarer was the individual tournament champion with an 84. West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie was second with an 88. Westview shot a team score of 403 and West Noble 425 to finish third and sixth in the final standings, respectively.
Haarer, Mabie, Mast, Willard, McGowen and Behles all earned all-NECC selections. Joining them from the TGN area was Westview's Danika Yoder. Blosser, West Noble's Aubrey Weigold and Westview's Ava Brown were honorable mention all-conference picks.