SYRACUSE — Concord added another victory to its 2020 campaign, as the No. 16 Minutemen won the Wawasee Invitational Saturday at South Shore Golf Club in Syracuse. Concord has now won three of the four invitationals they’ve competed in and are 2-0 in nine-hole duals. The only invitational they didn’t win was at Penn when they finished second.
“If you ask me today, I’d say we’re progressing as I would expect,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said. “We’ve had some highs; we’ve had some lows and we’re hitting all the middles. So, Tuesday (against Westview) they learned what the score looks like if everyone is high on their averages. (Saturday), we had two at the lower end of their averages and one at the higher end.
“I’m happy with where we’re at. We still have a lot of work to do, and that makes me happy, too. I don’t feel like we’re peaking early in the season.”
The Minutemen’s top individual was Belle Brunner, who shot a 79 to finish second overall. Gracie Tucker fired an 80 to finish third, Brooke Watson an 88 to finish eighth and Evelyn Theinert a 93 to finish 11th.
In the team’s last invitational at NorthWood, Concord set a program record with a team score of 332. While no new records were set Saturday, Boessler was proud of the way her girls battled to shoot low enough to get the victory.
“I saw some kids struggling at the start of this back-nine, and then to watch them turn around and recover on holes, that makes a coach really happy,” Boessler said. “Some days it’s a lot of work, but others it just falls into place.”
The Minutemen have two more contests before Northern Lakes Conference action begins: a nine-hole dual at home against South Bend St. Joseph this Tuesday and the Warsaw Invitational next Saturday, Aug. 22.
It doesn’t get easier after that, as Concord starts its conference play at home against NorthWood Aug. 25. The Panthers haven’t lost an NLC match since 2011, and many think the showdown between the two schools will go a long way in determining who wins the conference this season. Boessler knows her team will have to be focused, mentally, to end NorthWood’s dominance atop the NLC.
“As coaches, we’re working really hard to just figure out their mental space and how we can help that,” Boessler said. “We’re trying to figure out what works for each individual so that we can help them. Beyond that, we’re pleased with how hard they’re working.”
Lakeland finished second Saturday with a team score of 355. Senior Madison Keil earned medalist honors, shooting a 74. The Lakers also picked up strong performances from Sadie Edsall and Tatum Retterbush, who shot 91 and 93, respectively.
It’s been the best start to a season in program history for Lakeland so far. They set a program record at last week’s NorthWood Invitational, shooting a 349 to finish fourth. The success has made for a fun coaching experience for Cassidy Roush.
“It’s been really fun watching them play,” Roush said. “It’s getting a little more consistent, keeping right around that 350 average. It’s good; I can’t complain about that.”
Behind a strong player in Keil, Lakeland believes they have a shot to make it out of this year’s sectional. Roush knows there are some areas of the game to clean up, though.
“I want total confidence from 50 yards-in,” Roush said. “I want that to be easy and not even think about it. That’s what I really want to work on because they’re all fairly long hitters and know that if their drive isn’t working, they can hit a five iron and be fine. So, that’s really what I want to work on in the coming weeks.”
Goshen posted one of its best performances of the young season so far, finishing fifth with a score of 407. Two players broke 100, as Briza Tayagua-Delgado fired a 95 and McKenna Cripe a 99. The RedHawks have the entire next week off, with their next contest coming in an NLC contest against Mishawaka and Plymouth at Mishawaka.
“We’ll just play a lot of golf during the week like we usually do and just try to keep loose and bring down our scores so more than what they are,” Goshen coach Jenna Pecenka said.
2020 WAWASEE INVITATIONAL
1. Concord 340 — Belle Brunner 79, Gracie Tucker 80, Brooke Watson 88, Evelyn Theinert 93, Rayne Boessler 102
2. Lakeland 355 — Madison Keil 74 (medalist), Sadie Edsall 91, Tatum Retterbush 93, Bailey Hartsough 97, Kylee Watkins 102
3. Columbia City 365 — Katie Hoag 83, Lindsey McCammon 90, Abby Pequignot 92, Mackensy Mabie 100, Lilly Fowler 106
4. Wawasee 391 — Taylor Cripe 87, Tate Cowan 94, Rylee Firestone 97, Izy Losee 113, Delaney DeLaGrange 128
5. Goshen 407 — Briza Tayagua-Delgado 95, McKenna Cripe 99, Maya Narayan 103, Estella Borden 110, Sarah Kim 114
6. Whitko 422 — Guinny Garr 104, Erin Starkweather 105, Augusta Garr 106, Kylie Hathaway 107, Abby Arter 119
7. Fairfield 430 — Riley Richardson 105, Trinity Ruiz 108, Malley Behler 108, Ashlynn Yoder 109, Bailey Willard 118
8. Elkhart 447 — Alexia Comer 107, Madison Axsom 112, Natalie Wolschlager 114, Natalie Edmisten 114, Savannah Crussmeyer 120
9. Mishawaka 454 — Grace Vandenburg 90, Liv Stamm 113, Claire Braniff 124, Sara Burns 127, Lillian Stone 136
10. Northridge 458 – Karisa Dyer 95, Isabela Lawrence 116, Peyton Roberts 123, Morgan Roan 124, Maria Papandrea 133
11. Westview 479 — Hope Haarer 104, Ava Brown 114, Hannah Klein 125, Lillian Eash 136, Kaylyn Gates 143
12. West Noble 503 — Kacee Click 116, Jordan Schlemmer 128, Aubrey Weigold 128, Abi Hawn 131
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.