NAPPANEE — The Concord girls golf team made a statement Thursday afternoon, winning the NorthWood Invitational by two shots over the host Panthers. The Minutemen finished with a program record 332, while NorthWood shot a 334.
“It really doesn’t register, honestly, because when I sit and talk with my team — you can see how calm they are and they’re all just talking about their own games and how shots could’ve come off,” Concord coach Tara Boessler said. “They’re excited with the win, but they’re excited they broke the program record by 13 strokes. And, they’re looking forward already; I don’t think it’s hit them how well they did today because they’re looking at what more they can do.”
It was the first time NorthWood has lost to a Northern Lakes Conference team in any competition since the 2015 sectional when Wawasee topped the Panthers to win the sectional title.
NorthWood hasn’t lost a conference nine-hole dual match since 2011.
Despite not winning their home invite, Panther coach Adam Yoder isn’t worried about his team.
“Breanna (Goss) shot 74 (Thursday), a great round for her — with a triple-bogey mixed in there, too, on hole 17,” Yoder said. “She did great. Our No. 5, Bella Sechrist, had her best round. Abbie Richner got back down into the 80s, which is where we expect her to be most of the year. Concord’s got a really good team, and so does Penn (who finished third).”
It was also a big day for NorthWood junior Cybil Stillson. She won individual medalist honors with a 70, tying the McCormick Creek Golf Course record for a score by a woman. She also set a new program record with two eagles in the round, one on the par-5 third hole and one on the par-5 eighth.
“She shot 35 on both sides,” said Yoder of Stillson. “On the front (nine), she had two eagles and a birdie and still shot 35 — she had some bogeys mixed in there, too. … I thought she played really well (Thursday). She’s got a few more days of golf in her; we’re at Lake Central (Friday) and the State Preview Saturday. She’s going to be getting a lot of miles in this week.”
After a senior-heavy team in 2019, NorthWood has more youth in its 2020 lineup. Richner is the only senior on the roster, but she hasn’t played as many varsity rounds as the likes of Stillson and Goss. Behind those three, a lot of varsity inexperience sits on the NorthWood roster.
“This is a different journey than the last couple of years,” Yoder said. “This is back to six, eight years ago, how we were with one or two really good players at the top and trying to hang on for dear life with everybody else.”
Concord was led by three top-10 finishers. Belle Brunner finished eighth with an 81, Gracie Tucker seventh with an 80 and Brooke Watson fourth with a 76.
It was the play of the No. 4 and No. 5 players, though, that Boessler gave credit to. Evelyn Theinert shot a 95 and Rayna Boessler a 96.
“Our 4 and 5 brought a much better game today, so I think that was the difference honestly,” Boessler said.
While Concord set a program record Thursday, Boessler thinks there’s even more potential yet unseen from her team this fall.
“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but it being the first week and our third invitational, I’m happy,” Boessler said. “Now we’ve got to kind of re-group and say, ‘OK, this is what we’re focused on and this is what we’re working on going forward.’”
Other notable local scores were Lakeland senior Madison Keil's 72, finishing second individually to Stillson. The Lakers finished fourth as a team, shooting a program record 349.
2020 NORTHWOOD INVITATIONAL — FINAL RESULTS
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL SCORES (top four count toward team score):
1. Concord 332 — Brooke Watson 76, Gracie Tucker 80, Belle Brunner 81, Evelyn Theinert 95, Rayna Boessler 96
2. NorthWood 334 — Cybil Stillson 70 (individual medalist), Breanna Goss 74, Abbie Richner 86, Riley Kitson 104, Bella Sechrist 110
3. Penn 337 — Gillian Lippert 79, Delaney Wade 84, Sydney Szklarek 85, Meghan Mounts 89, Makenna Jurkaites 90
4. Lakeland 349 — Madison Keil 72, Bailey Hartsough 86, Sadie Edsall 90, Tatum Retterbush 101, Kylee Watkins 112
5. Mishawaka Marian 357 — Sehah Uniwin 78, Ahinia Wessier 82, Ariana Kujawski 96, May Weston 101, Madison Hahn 101
6. South Bend St. Joseph 363 — MacKenzie Schemltz 81, Katie Kloska 84, Bella Saratore 93, Izzy Riboni 105, Elle Gwyton 122
7. Warsaw 379 — Marie Frazzetta 83, Delaney Byron 95, Sydney Lancaster 98, Olivia Robinson-Gay 103, Brooklyn Fitzgerald 108
8. Wawasee 386 — Taylor Cripe 83, Tate Cowan 91, Rylee Firestone 102, Izzy Losee 110, Ayia Torres 136
9. Fremont 395 — Katie Baker 92, Halle Taner 94, Kenadee Porheth 96, Janessa Ritter 113, Presley Scott 119
10. John Glenn 403 — Megan Kobelt 83, Jessie Yelaska 102, Cassidy McMahan 103, Katharine Klinedinst 115
11. Goshen 411 — McKenna Cripe 92, Briza Tayagua-Delgado 96, Maya Narayan 108, Jenna VanderWay 115, Sarah Kim 128
12. Mishawaka 436 — Grace Vandenburg 88, Sarah Burns 113, Claire Braniff 117, Liv Stamm 118, Sabrina Line 129
13. Fairfield 438 — Trinity Ruiz 99, Malley Behles 107, Bailey Willard 113, Aubrey Kelsey 119, Ashlynn Yoder 128
14. Northridge 440 — Karisa Dyer 92, Morgan Roan 112, Isabela Lawrence 114, Peyton Roberts 122, Aline VanHolzen 126
15. Elkhart 460 — Alexia Comer 114, Savannah Crussemeyer 115, Natalie Edmissten 115, Natalie Wolschlager 116, Madison Axsom 121
16. Jimtown 531 — Kate Behrens 128, Elizabeth Siegler 133, Hannah Skibbe 134, Brianna Doan 136
17. Angola (not enough players to qualify for team score) — Katie Smith 109, Hannah Conley 120, Lucy Smith 121
