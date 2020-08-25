ELKHART — The streak is over.
For the first time since 2011, NorthWood has lost a nine-hole dual match in Northern Lakes Conference play. The No. 12 Panthers fell to No. 17 Concord by six shots, as the Minutemen won 171-177 at their home course of Bent Oak Golf Club in Elkhart Tuesday. NorthWood had won 57-straight regular season NLC contests heading into the match against Concord.
“It was a special decade almost; it just was,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “First off, congratulations to Concord. They’re a really good team and we felt that this might be the night that we might be in some trouble, and it played to fruition that way. But, what a special run.
“It’s not a funeral; we control our destiny to win the NLC. We just have to share it; we have to win the rest of our matches and then win the NLC tournament.”
NorthWood has shared the NLC title twice during the streak: Warsaw in 2012 and Wawasee in 2014. The Panthers have always been the regular season champs in that time, while Warsaw and Wawasee won the conference tournament in those respective years, hence why a shared NLC crown occurred.
As much as Concord coach Tara Boessler tried to play it off as just another NLC win, she knew the significance of beating a team the caliber of NorthWood.
“It’s an honor because we respect their program,” said Boessler of NorthWood. “To do that since 2011 is just something everybody tries to achieve. So, to have a strong enough team to put a dent in that record is really all it is. That’s an honor. We’ll celebrate tonight and move on to tomorrow.”
Yoder knew from the start that Concord was determined to end the Panthers’ winning streak Tuesday night.
“You could tell Concord was extremely focused right from the beginning,” Yoder said. “And we did what we always do: we horse around and we’re loose. We know what we have in front of us, but I could kind of see it in Concord’s eyes that this was going to be their night tonight.”
While the team didn’t win, Panther junior Cybil Stillson still earned individual medalist honors with a 36. She birdied four of her last five holes to win the individual honor. Concord’s No. 1 player, Belle Brunner, shot a 39.
Concord would win the head-to-head matchups at the four remaining spots. For the Minutemen, No. 2 Brooke Watson shot a 43, No. 3 Gracie Tucker shot a 45, No. 4 Evelyn Theinert shot a 44 and No. 5 Rayna Boessler shot a 55. On the NorthWood side, No. 2 Bre Goss shot a 46, No. 3 Abigail Richner shot a 47, No. 4 Riley Kitson shot a 48 and No. 5 Bella Sechrist shot a 58. The top four scores for each team count to the overall score.
Boessler particularly sang the praises of Theinert, who she said usually struggles on the first nine holes at Bent Oak.
“We told her, ‘Can you make sure you warm up three holes before you start the match today?’” Boessler joked. “And then on the last hole, she was putting for birdie. So, I figured she had a pretty good round. … She’s always in it. She could blow up on the first three holes, you leave her alone, you come back and she’s usually got her game back on. She’s got such an amazing personality and you can rely on that.”
Yoder said driving was a key factor in the match’s outcome.
“I thought overall, we just didn’t drive it very well,” Yoder said. “You have to drive it well out here. It’s a hard course, and you have to put it in the fairway. We were all over the place … We just did not drive it anywhere near as well as we needed to win, and Concord did. Their girls were in the fairways all night.”
Both teams turn around and play conference duals Thursday. NorthWood visits Black Squirrel Golf Course to play Northridge and the host Goshen RedHawks in a three-team dual. Meanwhile, Concord hosts Wawasee and new conference member Mishawaka.
Boessler’s wallet will be a little lighter after Tuesday’s win, though.
“It’s probably going to cost me a Wendy’s Frosty for everyone or ice cream,” Boessler said. “Some type of treat is definitely in the mix for (Wednesday).”
