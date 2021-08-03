MISHAWAKA — Tuesday’s Penn Invitational saw some exceptional performances in what was just the second invite for many early in the regular season.
Penn, the host of the invitational, won by an impressive 30 strokes behind first-place individual winner Delaney Wade (72).
Fresh off of a first-place finish in the Goshen Invitational on Monday, Mishawaka Marian took second at the Knollwood Golf Club after Selah Unwin finished with a 79 and May Weston — who shot a hole-in-one on the second hole — ended the day with an 87.
Warsaw was the only other team to finish under 400 with a 399 to earn third place. Marie Frazzetta led the Tigers with a 95, which earned her a 10th place finish individually.
CONCORD GETS BETTER
After opening the regular season with a 434 at the Goshen Invitational on Monday, the Minutemen improved by 26 strokes in Mishawaka on Tuesday to secure a fifth place spot in the final standings.
Coach Tara Boessler’s group saw three players finish under 100 in Rayna Boessler (88), Madison Weaver (97) and Ryleigh Robinson (99). The three combined to improve by 31 strokes from their scores on Monday.
“I’ve got a great group of new players,” Tara Boessler said. “We start practice on a Friday, and we play on Monday. You only get two practices before the season starts, so you just hope they come prepared. … The first invite is always a little rough, so we had a chance to get that out of the way (Monday), and we played a lot better (Tuesday).”
Concord made it to the state tournament a year ago behind four seniors who are no longer with the team. With all of that experience gone, coach Boessler is leaning on players like her daughter, Rayna, Weaver and Robinson to step up as the season goes along. Her No. 4 and No. 5 players — Bella Sponseller and Tori Posthauer — are still new to varsity competition, so Boessler knows it’s all about building experience now for the team to be where she wants it when the postseason starts in mid-September.
“First of all, it’s a new year,” Tara Boessler said. “You can’t look back, you have to move forward. That’s what we’ve been doing. My four and five players really just started playing golf. This was my number five’s first 18 holes, and it was just the second time my number four has played 18 holes. We have a lot of new players that we’re working on, but they are athletes. They play other sports, so they know how to work at something. We’re taking that experience and turning them into golfers, so we’ll see where we’re at on September 17.”
NORTHRIDGE CONTINUES TO ADJUST
Coach Ken Brewster returns all but one of his players from a year ago, but he’s been forced to move around his lineup a bit through the first two invites of the season.
Morgan Roan — one of Northridge’s top golfers in the lineup — has missed the first two rounds of competition due to personal reasons, and the Raiders’ No. 1 golfer in Karisa Dyer missed the first invite on Monday.
Missing experienced golfers always hurts the overall score, but Brewster has seen some positives through the first two invites, especially on Tuesday. His team shot a 463, which was an improvement of 52 strokes from the first invite Monday in Fort Wayne.
“There’s lots of positives to take out of the first two invites,” Brewster said. “We had some new golfers come out and play their first 18 holes and they survived. And then my veteran players, they still have to round into form some still. … What’s nice about getting a chance to watch these first two is now you can go back and actually put a practice plan together. … I noticed our putting wasn’t very good. Lots of three-putts and four-putts, so that’ll be a big point of focus in practice. I want to continue building that confidence in the team as well.”
In her first invite of the season, Dyer was the only Raiders golfer to finish under 100 on Tuesday with a 97. Her performance was a big reason the Raiders improved so much from Monday.
“Putting really hurt her,” said Brewster of Dyer. “She didn’t putt quite as good as I’m used to seeing her putt, but these are hard greens. Don’t let me fool you into thinking that these are easy or anything. But she did a good job of battling, so I was impressed with that. I know she can shoot better scores, and she will. But with doing a bit of a double dip with band camp and golf this week, I’m sure she’s tired. She stuck with it though and finished par, birdie on her round. So I definitely liked what I saw at times.”
2021 PENN INVITATIONAL RESULTS – Tuesday, August 3
1. Penn, 332: Delaney Wade, 72; Meghan Mounts, 82; Gillian Lippert, 83; Jill Daniels, 95; Kenna Kelsey
2. Mishawaka Marian, 362: Selah Unwin, 79; May Weston, 87; Madison Hahn, 93; Sarah Olivia, 103; Lucie Tinervia, 112
3. Warsaw, 399: Marie Frazzetta, 95; Delaney Byron, 100; Abbey Peterson, 101; Olivia Robinson-Gay, 103; Abigail Davis, 103
4. New Prairie, 407: Jaiden Winters, 80; Jayden Flagg, 99; Macaria Tierney, 106; Hannah Kole, 117; Angel Primmer, 136
5. Concord, 408: Rayna Boessler, 88; Madison Weaver, 97; Ryleigh Robinson, 99; Bella Sponseller, 124; Tori Posthauer, 129
6. Penn (B team), 409: Ella Peterson, 101; Lily Yoder, 101; Avery Ferris, 103; Taylor Little, 104; Harlee Rutledge, 106
7. Elkhart, 443: Natalie Wolfschlager, 99; Alexia Comer, 110; Madison Axim, 113; Natalie Edminson, 121; Savanah Crussmeyer, 121
8. Northridge, 463: Karisa Dyer, 97; Isabela Lawrence, 117; Lizzy Irving, 117; Addy Irving, 132; Aline VonHolzen, 134
9. Mishawaka, 473: Grace Vandenburg, 95; Joszlyn Thompson, 118; Liv Stamm, 124; Sarah Burns, 136; Claire Breniff (late scratch)
10. South Central, 524: Camryn Young, 123; Vanessa DeWitt, 131; Emily Newburn, 134; Lillian Tolmen, 136, Alivia Rocke, 144
Jimtown, (three players): Brianna Doan, 129; Abagael Alfrey, 132; Elizabeth Siegler, 136
New Prairie (B team): Riley Gumm, 139; Emily Snodgrass, 139
Penn (C team): Lily Farrar, 104; Victoria White, 119
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Delaney Wade (Penn): 72
2. Selah Unwin (Mishawaka Marian): 79
3. Jaiden Winters (New Prairie): 80
4. Meghan Mounts (Penn): 82
5. Gillian Lippert (Penn): 83
6. May Weston (Mishawaka Marian): 87
7. Rayna Boessler (Concord): 88
8. Madison Hahn (Mishawaka Marian): 93
9. Grace Vandenburg (Mishawaka): 95
10. Marie Frazzetta (Warsaw): 95
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.