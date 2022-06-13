Concord girls golf head coach Tara Boessler is stepping down after seven seasons leading the program, per a press release from athletic director Dave Preheim Monday.
Boessler resigns as the winningest coach in program history by win percentage. The Minutemen went 85-27 in nine-hole matches during her time as coach, good for a .758 winning percentage.
The most successful season for Boessler was 2020, where she guided Concord to its first ever state tournament appearance. The Minutemen snapped NorthWood's near-decade long winning streak in the Northern Lakes Conference, beating them in both the nine-hole match in the regular season and in the conference tournament.
Concord then won its second sectional title in program history before finishing third at the regional, qualifying them for the state meet. They would finish 14th in the state tournament.
The Minutemen finished in the top half of the NLC standings in six of Boessler's seven seasons. She will also be resigning as the varsity boys golf assistant coach.
"We will miss Tara tremendously," said Preheim in a statement. "While her teams were extremely successful on the course, more importantly she taught her athletes to be good citizens on and off the course. We received more IHSAA Exemplary Sportsmanship reports about her teams than any other. She worked exceptionally hard to ensure her athletes always represented our school and community with class and maintained an excellent relationship with Bent Oak Golf Club as our home course. We hate to see her go but are grateful for her service to our school. We wish her the absolute best!"
Preheim noted a search for Boessler's replacement will begin immediately. Girls golf has the earliest start date of any IHSAA sport, as first contests begin on Aug. 1 this year.