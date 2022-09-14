Believe it or not, the first IHSAA postseason tournament of the 2022-23 season is here.
Girls golf sectionals will be played across the state this Friday, Saturday and Monday. A total of 30 sectionals are held, with the top three teams from each sectional advancing to the regional. The top three individuals from non-advancing teams from sectionals also advance to regionals.
Regional tournaments will be held either Friday, Sept. 23 or Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day state finals are then Oct. 1-2 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
All three sectionals from The Goshen News area will be held Friday. Here’s a breakdown of those tournaments.
EAST NOBLE SECTIONAL
Course: Cobblestone GC, Kendallville
Start time: 8:30 a.m. Friday
Teams participating (11): Carroll (Fort Wayne), Churubusco, Concord, East Noble, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview
Analysis: Fort Wayne Carroll enters as the favorite here, being ranked No. 11 in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches’ Association Poll Monday.
The battle for the other two team spots, however, should be interesting.
Northridge appears to be in a good spot heading into the sectional. They’ve had a solid year overall, going 12-2 in nine-hole matches and picking up an invitational win at the Westview invite back in August. They have been led at the top by junior Karisa Dyer and freshman Alex Reschly, who have gone back-and-forth exchanging medalist honors on the team.
Dyer was an individual state qualifier last year, shooting an 88 in the sectional and an 81 in the regional to advance. This is Reschly’s first varsity season, given she’s a freshman, but played well enough to make the all-Northern Lakes Conference team this year.
The Raiders recently played at Cobblestone GC, shooting a 369 at the invite hosted by Carroll. With a varsity roster of all underclassmen, Northridge head coach Ken Brewster hopes the good performance two weeks ago will help his team Friday.
“They had all the tees back for that tournament; as far as I know, all the tees will be up for the sectional,” Brewster said. “So, that’ll change a little bit of the strategy on some holes, but having everyone already seen (the course) once and play a competitive 18 is huge. Everyone worries about the practice round and how they’ll shoot in that, but we had a competitive practice round by playing in a tournament. I think that’s going to help us a lot.”
Concord, Goshen and Fairfield appear to be the next three teams that will battle for the final team spot. A season ago, Goshen advanced as a team to the regional. This year, on paper, Concord has put up the best scores of these three teams consistently, putting themselves in the driver’s seat to make it to the regional for the second time in three seasons.
Individually, there’s plenty from the Goshen News coverage area that could advance. If Concord doesn’t make it as a team, senior Madison Weaver could advance individually. For Goshen, seniors Briza Tayagua-Delgado and Maya Narayan are expected to contend for individual spots.
West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie and Westview senior Hope Haarer have had strong seasons, putting themselves in positions to advance. And finally, Fairfield senior Bailey Willard and junior Addison Mast could advance if they have strong performances as well.
There’s a lot of talent, but only three individuals from non-advancing teams can move on.
WARSAW SECTIONAL
Course: Rozella Ford GC, Warsaw
Start time: 8 a.m. Friday
Teams participating (11): Bremen, Columbia City, Culver Academies, Culver Community, Manchester, NorthWood, Plymouth, Tippecanoe Valley, Warsaw Community, Wawasee, Whitko
Analysis: For more than a decade, the NorthWood girls golf team has been a shoe-in to qualify for regionals.
This year, though, could be different.
The Panthers have had a solid season so far, but the competition around them in the Warsaw sectional has improved from past years. This puts NorthWood in trouble of not advancing to its first regional since 2010.
Northern Lakes Conference foes Plymouth and Warsaw finished ahead of NorthWood in the final conference standings this year, although the Panthers beat the Pilgrims in a nine-hole match earlier this season. Also added to the sectional this season is Culver Academies, who was ranked No. 19 in the state in the final IHSGCA poll.
NorthWood will have to draw on its experience of playing the Rozella Ford course if it wants to crack the top three Friday. The Panthers have played 27 competitive holes on the course this season: 18 during the Warsaw Invitational and nine against the Tigers in a nine-hole match last Tuesday. At the invite, Warsaw shot a 357, NorthWood a 370 and Plymouth a 374.
“They have the ability to play really, really well there,” said NorthWood coach Kirsten Schrock of her team. “They just have to believe they can do it, and I think that’s going to be the biggest thing.”
If the Panthers don’t advance as a team, senior Riley Kitson and freshman Sophie Richmond are expected to contend as individuals.
For Wawasee, while its team has struggled this season, senior Rylee Firestone could be in the mix to advance as an individual too.
PENN SECTIONAL
Course: Knollwood Country Club, Mishawaka
Start time: 9 a.m. Friday
Teams participating (11): Elkhart, Jimtown, LaVille, Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian, Penn, South Bend Adams, South Bend Clay, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph, South Bend Washington
Analysis: In what is essentially the Northern Indiana Conference championship meet, nine of the 12 schools comprising the conference compete in this sectional. The only NIC teams not playing in this sectional are Bremen, John Glenn and New Prairie.
Penn is the heavy favorite here, being ranked No. 12 in the final IHSGCA poll. The Kingsmen will be in contention next week to advance to the state tournament as well as part of a rugged East Noble regional.
For TGN teams Elkhart and Jimtown, this is likely the end of the road for their seasons. Both have had first-year head coaches in Todd King and Madison Gayer, respectively, with both trying to buildup the rosters for their programs. Elkhart has had four players for most of the season, which allows them to score as a team. Jimtown, however, has mainly had 1-3 players throughout the season, meaning it’s not eligible for the final team standings.