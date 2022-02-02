MIDDLEBURY — In first grade, Jiselle Miller and Kaitlin Simons were pen pals. Miller went to York Elementary, while Simons was at Middlebury Elementary.
Little did they know then what was to come for the two of them over the next 11 years.
Miller and Simons are currently ranked as the first- and- second-best high school girls divers in the state, respectively, per the Jan. 23 rankings released by the Indiana High School Swim Coaches Association. The seniors’ four-year culmination as Northridge High School teammates — and quest to bring home the program's second individual diving state championship — will begin Saturday morning with the sectional diving prelims at Concord High School.
“It’s pretty surreal,” said Miller of being ranked in the top two with Simons. “I think, just my last year, I want to do my best. It’s such an amazing thing to think about because I have worked up to this point. I’ve been working like crazy to be where I am, and obviously I’ve had my teammates pushing me.”
“All of us coming from the same program really contributes to coach Bob (Burns) and his teachings,” Simons added. “Being on the same team, all of us push each other to be our best every single day.”
Burns has been the diving coach at Northridge since 2009, coaching elite divers such as 2018 state champion Sara Troyer. He believes both Miller and Simons are amongst the best divers in program history.
“They’re both great kids, and they both have a great sense of humor,” Burns said. “… Kaitlin has always just been a strong athlete; she’s just super strong. She jumps really high and is really focused and really dedicated. She’s a bit of a perfectionist, and so she’s always striving to be that much better and improve that much more.
“Jiselle, I would consider more of a natural athlete. She has this great body awareness and spatial awareness. She can pick up on a skill, and that skill could look good from there-on out, where as most athletes, when they’re learning a new skill, there’s going to be that rollercoaster ride that they’re on. She usually can pick one skill and learn it right away, so she kind of has that natural athleticism in a way.”
STELLAR CAREERS SO FAR
Miller and Simons have competed at the state level their first three years at Northridge. In their freshman season of 2018-19, Miller placed eighth at the state meet and Simons ninth. While Miller had a setback in 2019-20 with an 18th place finish at state, Simons continued her impressive career by finishing fifth in her sophomore campaign.
Last season would be a whole new level of heartbreak for Miller, though. While Simons had another strong showing by finishing third, Miller had a chance to win the state championship heading into her final dive of the day. Unfortunately, the then-junior nicked the board on her way down, which caused a deduction in points. The miscue cost her three spots in the standings, going from first to fourth place.
That mistake has fueled Miller since then.
“I don’t want that to happen again,” Miller said. “It motivates me so much.”
RECORD-BREAKING SEASON
Miller and Simons have continued to be successful this season as well, placing first and second in virtually every meet they’ve competed in. One specific night stands out for the both of them, though.
On Jan. 6, Northridge hosted Concord in a key Northern Lakes Conference dual. While the Minutemen would win both the boys and girls competition, Miller and Simons both made history that night. Simons scored 316.60 points across her six dives, breaking a program record of 315.90 set in 2016 by Rylee Dahlman.
It wasn’t good enough to win the event, however, as Miller scored an even more impressive 332.20 points to shatter the record.
“There was definitely no one I’d rather do it with,” said Miller of her and Simons breaking the record on the same night. “We’ve seen those records up there the last four years and we’ve always said, ‘We want those down. We need those off.’ I wish (Simons) name could go up there with mine because she deserves it just as much as me.”
Even though Simons’ name won’t be on the record board because of Miller’s performance, having a performance like that was a huge mental hurdle for the senior to overcome.
“Last year, I did good, but I didn’t feel like I did the best that I could,” Simons said. “I didn’t break my (personal record) last year, so I felt like I had hit that plateau. And so, breaking it this year at our last dual meet (against Concord), I feel like that gave me a lot of confidence that I needed and the trust in my training and myself.”
ONE LAST RIDE
Now the focus for all swimmers and divers in the state shifts toward the state tournament. Sectionals are this week, with diving regionals taking place next Tuesday, Feb. 8 before the state prelims and finals are Feb. 16 and 17, respectively.
Having divers at the skill level of Miller and Simons — along with senior Evie Long, who’s ranked sixth in the state diving rankings — makes stretches like the next few weeks exciting for a coach like Burns.
“It makes things really fun,” Burns said. “You can just show up to practice and know you’re going to have a lot of fun because your whole team is at this elite level, so you get to coach at this elite level.”
All three senior divers will be competing collegiately after high school. Miller signed with Louisville, Simons with Purdue and Long with Bowling Green in November.
College can wait for all three, though. Both Miller and Simons currently have their sights set on winning a state championship, but both know that only one of them can win. That’s why the two friends carry a similar mindset heading into the final two weeks of their preps career.
“This being the last year, I just really want to be in the moment and enjoy our senior year,” Simons said. “I just want to do my best and leave it all out there.”
“I’m just going in wanting to do my best,” Miller added. “I feel like I haven’t peaked with 11 dives in the past two, three years since freshman year, and I think I just want to have the most consistent meets of my life to end my senior year.
“And, obviously, I want both of us to get banners.”
