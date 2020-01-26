NAPPANEE — Coaches looking for a textbook example of how to play defense needn’t look much further than the sampling showcased by the NorthWood Black Swish Saturday night.
NorthWood’s defense clamped down on a Goshen offense that entered the contest averaging 41.4 points per game, and posted a 36-19 Northern Lakes Conference win over the RedHawks in the Panther Pit.
The Black Swish limited Goshen’s 6-3 senior Brynn Shoup-Hill to nine points. Shoup-Hill went without a field goal until draining a 3-pointer with :43 left in the opening half that cut the team’s deficit to 13-7 at intermission.
NorthWood coach Adam Yoder explained why defense was a priority Saturday night.
“We had given up a total of 98 points over our last two games. We needed to pickup the pace on defense,” the coach said. “We played the way we need to play. We were focused and ready to go from the start.”
Shoup-Hill, who is being recruited by several NCAA DI programs, entered the game averaging nearly 16 points per game.
“You have to play her with two people, she is that good,” Yoder said. “She can step out and shoot over the top of you. There’s not much you can do about that, she can shoot it right over you. I thought we had somebody behind her on help, and we did a good job of not fouling her when she got it. That’s huge against her because she’s a good free throw shooter.”
The Black Swish scored the first seven points of the game on the way to an 11-2 lead at the end of the first period.
NorthWood was so locked in on the defensive end that the RedHawks scored five points in the second quarter and two in the third. NorthWood led 24-9 going into the fourth stanza.
“NorthWood was outstanding,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “You can’t win if you can’t score. I don’t know what to say.
“They picked up the pressure. NorthWood stayed in front of the ball and challenged the passing lanes.”
The victory allowed the Black Swish to finish 7-0 in the NLC, and win the program’s 12th league title. NorthWood’s last NLC crown was in 2015.
A loss to Goshen combined with Warsaw’s 51-37 win over Concord Saturday would have created a tie between the Black Swish and Warsaw for the top spot in the NLC.
“The girls did not want to share the title,” Yoder said.
The win was NorthWood’s 20th of the season (three losses) heading into Wednesday night’s regular season finale with the Michigan City Wolves.
According to Yoder, it’s the first time in program history the Black Swish have won 20 games during the regular season.
Six-foot Kate Rulli scored a game-high 14 points to lead NorthWood. She netted four of NorthWood first seven points on a basket at 3:56 of the first period and two free throws at 2:46.
Senior Alea Minnich chipped in with 12 points, junior Kendal Miller five and senior Maddy Payne three.
The Black Swish was 16-of-21 (72.6 percent) at the free-throw line. Minnich was 6-of-6 and Payne 6-of-7.
“As a team we were shooting 72.8 at the line going in this game. The school record is 72.3 and the girls really want to get it,” Yoder said.
Also for Goshen, senior Hailey Mast scored five points, senior Regan Mast and freshman Tyra Marcum both two and junior Megan Gallagher one.
The RedHawks scored 10 points in the fourth period, more than they had over the first three quarters.
“We did a better job of moving the ball in the fourth,’ Hill said. “We had some good looks at the basket tonight. We just did hit the shots.”
Goshen takes a 16-5 record (2-4 in the NLC) into next Friday’s regular season final with Elkhart Memorial at North Side Gym.
The RedHawks were a 29-23 JV winner. Freshman Breanna Cline tossed in seven points and Maddie Garber six for the winners.
