NAPPANEE — Six years after Gene Zercher retired from teaching at NorthWood High School, he can still be found in the gym during basketball season helping the Black Swish girls team.
An assistant to head coach Adam Yoder, Zercher is according to the head man an invaluable part of his coaching staff.
“Gene is the best. He has chosen to serve kids the best way he knows how, and he has had a lot of success doing it,” Yoder said. “Gene is a great help to me because he always sees things I don’t see. That is from all the experience he has.
“Gene is the associate head coach. Since I am involved in coaching the girls golf team in the fall, Gene is responsible for running our fall workouts.”
Last Monday night, during NorthWood’s media day in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3A state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Zercher was showcasing his dedication to the program. After the interviews were over with, he was back on the court rebounding for one of the players who wanted to get in some extra work on her jump shot.
“He does that every single night. He is always the first one to practice and the last one to leave,” Yoder said. “We would not be able to do what we have done without him.”
Black Swish junior Kendal Miller was the player Zercher was rebounding for.
“I spend a lot of time after practice rebounding for Kendal. Girls don’t seem to like the term ‘gym rat,’ but if there ever was one, it would be her,” Zercher said.
Another reason Yoder is glad to have Zercher on the staff has to do with Adam’s wife, Whitney, and their children, Thayne, 9, and Maddie, 7.
“Gene is the one who told me my priorities should be faith, family and then school,” the coach said. “He helps me keep that in perspective. He is the one that comes up to me and says, ‘go home spend some time with your family.’ He practices what he preaches.”
This will be the third trip to the state finals for the NorthWood girls. Zercher’s own family is one of the reasons why he was involved with the first two.
His daughter, Amy, was a standout player as a sophomore on the 1997 Black Swish squad that advanced to the Final Four in the last year of the single class tournament, and she returned as a senior on the 1999 3A state championship team.
Gene Zercher was an assistant coach in the boys basketball program until 1999, when he stepped down in order to follow Amy in her collegiate career at Ball State University.
“In 2006, Steve Neff (legendary NorthWood girls basketball coach) told me if we wanted to coach together again, now was the time since he had an opening on his staff,” Coach Zercher said.
Zercher and Neff had worked together on the NW football staff.
“I have had the privilege of working with some great coaches. Besides Steve, I got to work with Dan Gunn in boys basketball, Jim Andrews and Rich Dodson in football,” he said. “Those names are ones not only known at NorthWood, but around the state.
“I have been very fortunate to have been around good coaches and good athletes.”
As far as Saturday’s contest with the No. 1-ranked Salem Lions?
“What we have told the players to do is their best. As coaches, we cannot ask for anything more of them,” Zercher said. “We have told them not to dwell on the negatives. Over the last three weeks, they seem to have taken that to heart.”
The players on the current team have taken a shine to the Black Swish associate coach.
“He means so much to this program. He is such a sweet guy,” senior Reagan Hartman said. “There are times when it is a little hard to think he knows what he is talking about, but he does.
“His main focus with the team in working on out of bounds plays.”
“Z is a huge part of this program. We would not be here without him,” junior Bre Wise said. “He brings a lot of funny moments to practice.”
Team leader Maddy Payne has played for Zercher all four years on the varsity squad.
“He has been one of my favorite coaches since middle school. He is a phenomenal guy,” she said. “It is incredible how much he cares about the players. It shows in the amount of time he spends with us.
“Since he has been to the state finals before, he has shared some about how much fun it is going to be and how excited we are going to be about playing for a state title.”
Payne has been in Bankers Life Fieldhouse before, but only as a spectator.
“My family goes every year to the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games,” she said. “I would sit there and think about how much fun it would be to play on the court, and now I’m getting that chance.
“At the beginning of the season I really didn’t think this was possible. Coach Corey Duncan is the one who thought going to state was possible. She had been here three days and told us that we had the opportunity to play for the state championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.