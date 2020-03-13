Adam Yoder is going out on top.
The NorthWood girls basketball coach announced Friday he is resigning as head coach after six seasons leading the Panthers. NorthWood went 109-48 under Yoder, winning the 2020 Class 3A state championship two weeks ago.
Yoder has a variety of roles at NorthWood High School. He is the head girls golf coach, the chair of the high school’s social studies department and also a teacher at the school.
“When I take into account all the demands of those positions and my young family and my wife, Whitney, who is a full-time professional as well, I do not feel it is in my own, my family’s, nor the program’s best interest that I continue as our head girls’ basketball coach at NorthWood,” Yoder said. “I’m beginning to miss too many things in our children’s lives, not only during the season but in the spring and summers as well. I plan to coach basketball again someday in some capacity, but for now, I look forward to spending more time with my family.”
NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers thanked Yoder for his time in a statement.
"NorthWood Athletics will be forever grateful for his commitment to the girls’ basketball program," Sellers said. "Coaching in today’s world is not an easy endeavor. It requires a lot of time away from family during a time in which families need both parents. Although we are saddened to lose Adam, I completely support his decision. I wish his entire family all the best in the future."
Yoder didn’t win any postseason trophies in his first five seasons, but made up for it with a run to the state title.
“While this record-breaking season was one filled with so much joy and accomplishment, I am most proud of the young women who have represented our program during my tenure,” Yoder said. “We have been blessed to have true servant-leaders and energy-givers. They have been amazing big sisters/role models to our children, Thayne and Maddie.”
He also apologized to the returning players next year for not being able to see through to the end of their senior seasons.
“I am so sorry I will not be seeing your careers with the Black Swish until the end,” Yoder said. “Whitney and I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for the strong young women you are becoming. … We love you so much and will be cheering you on in all facets of life.”
Yoder also thanked both his and his wife’s parents, his assistant coaches, the administration at NorthWood and all the families and fans for all their support over the past six years.
“I have also been blessed to meet some amazing people at other schools, in the media, in officiating ranks, at the IBCA, at the IHSAA, and throughout our surrounding communities through this position,” Yoder said. “I am so thankful for those relationships.”
