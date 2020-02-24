INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Yoder and Jerry Hickey both experienced something Saturday that they hadn’t experienced in their girls basketball coaching careers: winning a semistate championship. Yoder’s NorthWood Panthers and Hickey’s Salem Lions knocked off Benton Central and Brownstown Central, respectively, to advance to the Class 3A state championship game this Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Both coaches celebrated the wins differently, though.
“We, as a coaching staff, is not a group that hangs out a lot after games. I’m more of the style where I want to get home, I want to sit down and be with my kids and family,” Yoder said. “But we all got together as families that night and watched the re-broadcast (of their semistate game) on WHME and the Indiana Champions Network. Then, we stayed up and watched the Salem game from that day.
“And then I think we all slept pretty well.”
As for Hickey?
“Started getting film,” the Salem coach said. “Started emailing people and seeing what info you could get; preparing for the next one. My wife took a picture of me falling asleep on the bed with my Chromebook on my chest because I was trying to get film and fell asleep. We celebrated with the girls, and then celebrated with family and friends. But then just got back to work.”
By the time both coaches were in Indianapolis Monday for a press gathering, they had scouting reports on how to beat the other team when the ball is tipped-off at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Really, really good,” said Yoder of Salem. “They just have so many weapons. They have post players that can score around the basket. They have shooters on the arc.”
“Big and physical,” added Hickey about NorthWood. “They’re going to be a tough matchup for us based on their physicality, but we’ve come a long way in playing against physical teams.”
The 3A title game pits two programs with different histories. Salem has found most of its program success in the last seven seasons under Hickey. They have nine total sectional titles, four of which have come under their current coach. They’ve also won two-straight regionals and this year’s semistate under Hickey’s watch.
To win a state championship would be the icing on the cake for this run for the Lions.
“I think it’s the pinnacle of a player’s career and a coach’s career,” Hickey said. “We’ve worked hard to get to this point; our kids have worked hard. This has started when they were five-years-old. All our kids are travel kids that have played for years. We hope that this will be the crowning achievement, but no matter what happens on Saturday, we’ll have no regrets with where we are right now.”
NorthWood, on the other hand, is one of the more successful programs in the northern half of the state, winning 25 sectionals, 11 regionals, three semistates and a 1999 Class 3A state championship. The Panthers hadn’t won any titles, though, in Yoder’s first five seasons before this year.
That’s why the coach doesn’t think being the more storied program helps them this week.
“For both groups, Salem and us, there’s going to be a lot of ‘newness’ this week and a lot of excitement; nervous energy,” Yoder said. “But I think both programs are very worthy of being here. Us and them, I thought, played extremely well in the tournament.”
