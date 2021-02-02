GOSHEN — The Westview Warriors had a steep hill to climb coming into Tuesday night’s game against Bremen, and that hill got steeper before the ball was even tipped.
First-year head coach Ryan Yoder was not on the sidelines to coach the team due to COVID-19 protocols.
Assistant coach Adam Christner stepped in along the Fairfield High School sidelines and helped lead his team to a good start in the first quarter, but eventually the inside presence from the Lions and sophomore Katie Moyer (29 points) proved to be too much as Westview’s season came to an end after the 54-22 defeat.
The Warriors (3-20) kept things close through much of the first quarter, but the half-court press Bremen (12-9) implemented started reeking havoc on the offensive rhythm Westview had going beforehand.
The Lions quickly made it a 15-8 game by the end of the first quarter and led by 15 at the break.
In the second half, Moyer scored 15 of her team’s 25 points as turnovers continued to hamper the Warriors down the stretch. Christner’s group only managed eight points in the final 20 minutes of play after a more quality offensive showing in the first half.
Moyer led all scorers but she was assisted by juniors Emma Graverson and Ellia Foster, who scored nine and eight, respectively.
For the Warriors, senior Halie Mast had seven points to lead her team, while sophomore Andrea Miller came in right behind her with six.
This season was a difficult one for Westview. Due to the first year of a new system, an almost complete overhaul from last season’s roster and a shortened offseason due to COVID, Yoder and his staff were put in a tough position from the start, but, according to Christner, there’s potential for better days on the horizon.
“The girls have been great this season, as far as learning a completely new system,” he said. “We (have) players thrust into roles they have no experience in. We had just a couple players that had any varsity experience at all. The girls’ attitudes have been phenomenal, and they’ve just never stopped working.”
The Warriors have some returning pieces for next season that Christner believes will help turn things around in 2021-22.
“First off, our seniors deserve a lot of credit,” he said. “We wish we could’ve had some more time with them, but they’ve done a great job setting the foundation of what we’re trying to establish here. We have four starters coming back for next year. One sophomore, one freshman and two juniors that are all going to be coming back. We have a nice little nucleus, and we’re excited about the pieces that are coming back.”
Christner is excited about the progress that was made on the defensive side of the ball during the season, but more proficient ways to get the ball through the hoop will be the main focus during the offseason.
“Offensively, we’re going to have to figure things out,” he said. “That’s been our Achilles heel all season. We’ve played great defense at some points this season, we just can’t seem to put the ball into the hoop sometimes. So this offseason, we’re going to really have to work on footwork and ball handling to get us more open, to get us some open looks and get our shooting percentage up. Those little things will really help lead to some more victories.”
As far as the class 2A sectional 35 itself, Prairie Heights (11-12) defeated South Bend Career Academy (2-15) 81-17 earlier Tuesday night, which earned the Panthers a matchup with LaVille (2-14) on Friday.
Bremen will now meet up with the host Fairfield Falcons (12-8) on Friday after the first game of the doubleheader concludes for the right to play in the sectional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.