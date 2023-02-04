It was the end of the season for the Westview girls basketball team Saturday night, losing 44-28 to Central Noble in the Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship game on the Cougars' home court in Albion.
Central Noble (24-2) had beaten the Warriors by 35 points earlier in the season, making Saturday's contest a much closer game by comparison.
"Defensively, we played a little different," said Westview coach Ryan Yoder in a phone interview with The Goshen News Saturday night. "We went to a 2-3 zone and really kind of decided who we were going to let shoot and who we have to stay a little bit closer on. They can score with the best of them, so holing them to 44 points ... we gave ourselves a chance. We just came up a little bit short at the end."
Leading the Warriors in scoring Saturday was freshman Mykayla Mast with 12 points. Senior Sara Lapp and junior Hope Bortner added six points each, while senior Andrea Miller and sophomore Morgan Riegsecker had two points a piece.
Westview (10-15) won two dramatic games to reach Saturday's championship tilt. They outlasted Churubusco, 36-35, in Tuesday's quarterfinal before beating Fremont, 39-30, in overtime in Friday's semifinal game. It was the first two postseasons wins for the Warriors program since 2020.
It was also the first season Westview reached double-digit victories during Yoder's three-year tenure so far.
"It's been a while since we've got a sectional win, so to get two of them the way we did where we really had to grind the games out — I give a lot of credit to our seniors," Yoder said. "Our seniors did an amazing job not just throughout the whole year, but this week as well. Literally, in the two games to get here, if it wasn't for them stepping up, we never would've made it to the sectional championship game.
"Their leadership and setting the tone for how we need to do things as a team, offensively and defensively, showed the girls coming back what they need to do to step up and keep building on that."