LIGONIER — First games of the season are always a little rough for teams in any sport, especially basketball. Now throw in the limited time teams had to prepare for the upcoming girls basketball season due to COVID-19 restrictions, and sloppy play was almost guaranteed.
That’s what happened Thursday night in Ligonier, as Bethany Christian and West Noble combined for 36 turnovers. Through all of it, the host Chargers were able to use strong first and fourth quarters to beat the Bruins, 42-23, in the season opener for both teams.
“I had all the kids fill out a questionnaire form online (before the season) and I asked them what their strengths were, and 85% of the kids on the team said their strength is defense,” first-year West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “So, we ratcheted up the defensive drills in practice, and apparently it paid off today. There’s always things you can build on and work toward, but their effort was good and that’s what we were looking for.”
Bethany Christian coach Krysten Parson credited West Noble’s half-court defense for stifling the Bruins’ offensive attack. Despite the 21 turnovers and suffocating Charger defense, though, Parson thought the shots her team was getting were good. Unfortunately for the Bruins, few of them went in.
“We shot, like, 13% from the field,” Parson said. “I don’t think most of the shots we were shooting were shots that they rushed us into shooting; we just couldn’t hit anything. There just wasn’t much hit tonight.”
West Noble built its lead in the first quarter. Leading 5-4 early in the frame, the Chargers closed the period on a 12-2 run to take a 17-6 lead. West Noble sophomore Mackensy Mabie led the scoring in the first with six points. Mabie is a transfer from Columbia City and was a late addition to the Charger roster.
“She’s a great addition,” Burns said. “She fits in very well. It’s a nice compliment to Lilly (Mast) and Jazmyn (Smith). … She’s a good player. She’s a nice, scrappy player; she’s really quick. She has great basketball instincts and fits the puzzle piece really nicely as a third guard.”
The teams were even in the second and third quarters, with West Noble taking a 13-point lead into the final frame. After free throws from Bruin freshman Zoe Willems made it a 31-20 game, the Chargers responded with an 11-0 run to put the game away.
Mast led all scorers with 11 points, followed by Mabie’s 10. Smith chipped in eight points for West Noble, Nichelle Phares, Erin Shoemaker and Angela Caldwell four each and Taytlynn Forrer one point.
Bethany was led in scoring by senior Sadie Brenneman’s seven points. Willems and fellow freshman Mariah Stoltzfus had five each, and Mia Reinhardt, Maddie Chupp and Rilynn Kaufmann added two points each.
Both Willems and Stoltzfus started for the Bruins, giving them two freshmen in the starting lineup. Although they are freshmen, Parson said the two players actually bring experience to the roster since they’ve played in travel leagues together. Still, Parson knows she has to be patient with them given their age. Their next game is Saturday at home against Argos at 7:30 p.m.
“They bring the most experience to our team,” said Parson of Stoltzfus and Willems. “They’ve been playing in AAU leagues and things like that since they were young. So, they add experience, but they’re still young; they’re babies, they’re freshmen. We know they’re going to make mistakes, but we know they add so much to us. And what I appreciate is that our seniors know the experience they bring and know how good they can be, and so they kind of are shepherding them along to help them get acquainted with varsity basketball.”
West Noble (1-0) hosts Blackhawk Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Although this is Burns’ first year as head coach, he was a longtime assistant under former coach Dale Marano. Having experience around the current roster is helping him become the head man in charge.
“With the COVID situation being what it is and kids being in-and-out or contact quarantined, the ability for them to know me and me to know them helps out tremendously,” Burns said. “It takes a lot of pressure off of them, to be honest. You can tell there’s a comfort level there; they know what to expect.”
Burns then jokingly said, “I’ve yelled at all of them in the past, so they all understand that I was the bad guy and Dale was the good guy.”
