NAPPANEE — Two teams avenged regular season losses Friday to advance to the Class 3A, Sectional 20 championship game.
The evening’s first game saw West Noble (6-17) knock off Lakeland (11-12), 61-53. The nightcap then saw Tippecanoe Valley (17-7) rally from an 18-point deficit at halftime to knock off Wawasee (11-12), 42-41. Lakeland had beaten West Noble twice earlier in the year, while Wawasee beat Tippecanoe Valley last Tuesday.
This sets up Saturday night’s championship game between the Chargers and Vikings at 7:30 p.m. at NorthWood High School. The winner of that game will advance to the Jimtown regional next weekend.
WEST NOBLE 61, LAKELAND 53
“It’s the one we’ve been waiting on all year,” said West Noble coach Jeff Burns of the win. “The kids have had the ability all year, and we knew that — we knew that early in the season when we played well. And then, through injury and mental lapses, things fell apart for us. We just tried to continue to press to them that your record doesn’t matter when you get to sectionals.”
The game turned in the Chargers’ favor for good in the second quarter. Trailing 19-13 early in the frame, West Noble went on a 10-0 run to go up four, 23-19. Lakeland would get a bucket from Hayden Frost to stop the bleeding, but then the Chargers then went on a 7-0 spurt to build the lead to seven. West Noble eventually led 32-26 at halftime.
The West Noble lead first reached double digits in the third quarter. They then built up their biggest lead of the game, 53-40, midway through the fourth quarter on a field goal from sophomore Alayna DeLong. It would be the only two points of the game for DeLong.
The Chargers’ offense was led by Jazmyn Smith. The senior hadn’t played in the final two-plus weeks of the season due to a knee injury and was wearing a brace Friday, but she gutted it out to finish with 19 points and eight rebounds in the contest.
“Kudos to her: awesome job,” said Burns of Smith. “She got a little sore there at the end. Hopefully there’s no soreness (Saturday) morning. For a kid to play through that — tremendously gutsy effort on her part.”
Other scorers for West Noble were Mackensy Mabie with 16 points, Alexis Mast 14, Sherlyn Torres five, Madelynn Bottles four and Sara Gross one point.
Lakeland (11-12) was led on offense by Kaya Poole’s 19 points. Peyton Hartsough added 11, Cara Schackow eight, Alivia Rasler six, Grace Iddings five and Frost and Takya Wallace two each.
West Noble will now have a chance to win its third sectional title in program history, having most recently won in 2019.
“To have the opportunity to cut down the net, put your stamp on the wall as the third team to ever do it — and for Jazmyn to be the only player in school history to have two? It’d be pretty awesome,” Burns said. “If you can’t get up for that, I’m not sure what you’re doing playing basketball.”
TIPPECANOE VALLEY 42, WAWASEE 41
With 56 seconds left in the third quarter, Wawasee senior Jada Carter sank two free throws to put the Warriors up 36-22. Wawasee had led the entire way, with the game only being tied twice at three and six points, respectively. The Warriors had led 28-12 at halftime and by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter.
And then, the ball stopped going in the hoop for the Warriors.
The Vikings went on a furious 19-0 run from the end of the third quarter into the fourth to take a five-point lead. And although the Warriors would come back to the tie the game at 41 with 34 seconds remaining, a made free throw from Valley junior Molly Moriarty with 22.5 to go proved to be the difference for the Vikings.
“Let’s give Tippy Valley credit: they played harder than us and they wanted it more in the second half,” Wawasee coach Matt Carpenter said. “And it didn’t just start at the end of the third quarter. … Honestly, I thought our girls just started playing a little more passive. They started playing to get the time off the clock instead of keeping the pedal to the medal a little bit and try to force what we wanted to do.”
A possession by Wawasee right after the Moriarty free throw ended with a turnover, their seventh of the quarter. Moriarty was then fouled, but missed two free throws, allowing Wawasee one last shot at the buzzer. The halfcourt ‘3’ from senior Kennedy White was too strong, though, resulting in the end of the game.
Carpenter talked about what worked so well for his team in the first two-plus quarters.
“I thought we had good ball movement,” Carpenter said. “We were the aggressors, which was one of the goals that we had. We wanted to take any pressure that they threw at us and we wanted to throw over the top of it; look toward the basket and not be passive on the perimeter.”
White scored four points in a 13-second stretch to tie the game at 41. She finished with a team-high 15 points. Carter added 13, senior Becca Smith seven and Emily Haines, Lindsey Doss and Olivia Horn two points each.
