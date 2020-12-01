SYRACUSE — Playing for the first time after a 20-day pause in its season, West Noble had to shake off some rust Tuesday in a non-conference girls basketball game at Wawasee’s Hardwood Teepee.
The Chargers (2-2) didn't hold the lead until the 2:44 mark of the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 15-2 run for a 42-36 victory against the Warriors.
“It’s hard to simulate game intensity and adrenaline in practice when you’re gone for three weeks straight, so you kind of expect it,” said West Noble coach Jeff Burns of the shaky start from his club in its first game since Nov. 10 because of COVID-19 issues. West Noble had four games postponed during the stretch. “I understand that (Wawasee) is in the same situation. They were down to start the year.
“Our kids did a great job. It took awhile to get the motor running. Our press helped us out tremendously, but if you can’t score you can’t press. We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket to save our lives.”
Wawasee scored the game’s first 11 points and were ahead 18-2 with 5:40 to go in the first half. The Warriors shot 4-of-6 from the floor in the opening period while the Chargers were 1-of-11.
West Noble closed out the second quarter on a 13-2 spurt and trailed the Warriors 20-15 at halftime.
“The momentum swung for us and were able to get some steals and some transition buckets,” Burns said of the second half.
Wawasee took a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Chargers cut the gap to 34-33 on a pair of free throws from Nichelle Phares with 3:55 to play.
A basket by Tatlynn Forrer with 2:44 remaining gave West Noble its first advantage.
“Execution and being able to follow the game plan is what built (the first-half lead),” Warriors coach Matt Carpenter said. “The little things let them jump back into the basketball game — being late on a jump-ball switch, not boxing out and giving second-chance points, letting them pick off a pass in the passing lane.
“When we do the little things, we’re tough and we did them a lot to start the game. We were able to jump on them early because every possession mattered to our kids; they executed and played well together. They need to bring that energy.”
West Noble’s attack was led by Mackensy Mabie (13 points) and Phares (12).
Wawasee was paced by Danielle Jenkins (11) and Emily Haines (9). Kennedy White pulled down 11 of the Warriors’ 28 rebounds.
West Noble 42, Wawasee 36
West Noble — Nichelle Phares 5-14 2-4 12, Tori Franklin 3-4 0-0 6, Lillian Mast 1-5 0-7 3, Mackensy Mabie 4-13 4-7 13, Erin Shoemaker 1-4 2-2 4, Tatlynn Forrer 2-6 0-0 4, Lilly Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Kristen Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 16-47 8-20 42.
Wawasee — Emily Haines 4-8 0-0 9, Becca Smith 2-4 1-1 5, Danielle Jenkins 3-8 3-4 11, Jada Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Kennedy White 1-4 0-2 2, Lindsay Doss 1-3 3-4 5, Tate Cowan 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 12-31 9-13 36.
West Noble 2 13 7 20 — 42
Wawasee 11 9 10 6 — 36
3-point goals: West Noble (2-14) — Mast 1-2, Mabie 1-6, Phares 0-1, Shoemaker 0-2, Forrer 0-3; Wawasee (3-12) — Jenkins 2-6, Haines 1-3, Cowan 0-1, Carter 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): West Noble 10 (none); Wawasee 14 (none).
Rebounds: West Noble 27 (Phares 6, Mast 5, Shoemaker 4); Wawasee 28 (White 11, Carter 4).
Turnovers: West Noble 14, Wawasee 26.
Officials: Brandon Rogers, Andrew Mishler, Eric Ellenberger.
Records (next games): Westview at West Noble (3-1), Wawasee (1-2) at Elkhart Christian both Thursday, Dec. 3.
JV score: West Noble 30, Wawasee 25. Top scorers: West Noble — Alexia Mast 11, Madison Yates 10, Emily Thompson 5, Maysie Clouse 4; Wawasee — Kaydence Shepherd 8, Addy Trimble 6, Abbi Burelison 4.
