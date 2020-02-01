LIGONIER — After 14 seasons, 188 wins and a sectional championship, Dale Marano is deciding to listen to his body.
Marano, 58, will be stepping down as the West Noble head girls basketball coach once the Chargers’ postseason run ends.
“It really wasn’t the plan coming into the year, that’s for certain,” Marano said. “It basically came down to the fact that, for 14 years, I’ve been going at 100 percent, and it is almost a seven-day week job, 11 months a year — and that’s just the coaching part. That doesn’t include my actual job, which is teaching.
“Over time, it just took a toll on me, as far as time, as far as stress, as far as responsibility. And I just became really, really tired. And I knew the cycle would begin all over again for me and I decided that maybe it’s for someone else to give it a shot. I just kind of wore out.”
Marano is 188-129 overall in his time at West Noble, taking the job in 2007 and building the Chargers into one of the more consistent programs in the area. In first 13 seasons, West Noble had winning records in 10 of them. West Noble enters the sectional this year with a 10-12 record.
The success was finally paid off last year when West Noble won its first sectional title in 31 years. They knocked off Tippecanoe Valley, 41-39, on their home court to win the sectional crown.
“That helped to validate all the hard work and all the time,” Marano said. “I kept telling myself, late night after late night, that this is all going to pay off — and not necessarily for me, but for the girls and for the program. My greatest joy has been seeing my girls be successful.”
Despite the under .500 record this year for the first time since 2011, Marano believes he’s leaving in the program in a place to where it’ll succeed for years to come.
“I think the program is in good shape,” Marano said. “I think the varsity is going to be really good next year. We had a successful JV team. We had good numbers in our 8th, 7th, 6th and 5th grade teams. All throughout, we’re in really good shape. Way back when, when I thought about leaving, I never wanted to leave a situation where the cupboard was empty. That’s not the case here.”
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn expressed gratitude toward Marano for his service to the school.
"It goes without saying that Dale has built the West Noble girls basketball program into a top tier program the last 14 years," Schermerhorn said. "He has done this by having great attention to detail, never being outworked and an unconditional love for the kids in the program. Dale has done it the right way — with class and by the rules. Dale has coached at West Noble for 34 years in a multitude of sports and levels. We have been blessed greatly for that."
Marano will remain a teacher at West Noble. He has not ruled out getting back into coaching in the future, but he knows that he needs a break from running a program for the time being.
“I don’t want to say right now that I’m done coaching, but I don’t know,” Marano said. “We’re going to let that play out and see what happens. But I just knew that I couldn’t go through the same thing again. It’s wearing on me, physically, and just breaking me down. I take a lot of that responsibility on myself. A lot of that is my fault, but that’s just the way I do things.”
Marano said he’s been lucky to coach the players he’s coached during his time at West Noble.
“I love West Noble, I love the community, I love the school and I’ve been incredibly blessed with the girls I’ve had an opportunity to coach over 14 years,” Marano said. “It’s well beyond what I ever could’ve imagined. That’s how blessed I am.”
