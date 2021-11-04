GOSHEN – It was a season opener to forget for head coach Krysten Parson and the Bethany Christian Bruins on Thursday night.
Hampered by multiple injuries coming in, including one to sophomore point guard Mariah Stoltzfus, the Bruins had to rely on sophomore Zoe Willems to pick up some of the slack. Willems finished with a team-high 19 points, but the rest of her team only combined for 17 on a night where Bethany shot just 16% from the field (8-of-49).
While the Bruins struggled, West Noble thrived offensively and in transition. The Chargers scored 18 points off of turnovers and shot 48% from the field (25-of-52) with senior Jazmyn Smith leading the charge. She had a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Chargers to a season-opening 63-36 win on the road.
“I thought our effort was really good, but we knew coming in we had a number of things to work on,” West Noble head coach Jeff Burns said. “We rotated a lot of different kids, and it was nice to see who can do what in different positions. We’ll learn a lot from this game and get ready to play again on Saturday. It’s awesome to be 1-0.”
After losing four seniors that played significant minutes a season ago, the Bruins already came into this season with a lot of fresh faces and a ton of chemistry to build. Add the fact that Stoltzfus and freshman Karlee Crume were both in walking boots and senior Ivonne Ortiz was also out with a concussion, Bethany was facing a steep hill to climb against a very good West Noble team.
“We are never going to be a team that makes excuses for what we don’t have,” Parson said. “We’re moving forward and doing the best that we can, ad I think the team’s bought into that. But we’re also only returning one kid that was a full-time varsity player, and three kids that didn’t play last year and several JV players. It’s a whole new group of kids. It’s trial by fire, and we have to figure out how to play in that. We were awful last year to open the season against West Noble and then ended up 17-7. It’s just that process of growth and learning right now.”
The Chargers took advantage of some of that youth from the Bruins early in the game, going on a 10-2 run during the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game. Defensively though, West Noble’s physicality was a disadvantage as Willems’ aggressiveness earned her multiple trips to the free-throw line for Bethany. She went 7-of-10 by herself in the first quarter to trim the West Noble lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Overall, Willems went 15-of-21 from the charity stripe.
“It’s going to be hard for her not be playing next to (Mariah Stoltzfus) because they’ve been playing together since they were tiny,” Parson said. “But I think she’s going to be better because of this in every aspect of basketball. She’s a shooting guard, but now she has to do everything for us. It’s a transition for her, but she’s still going to stay aggressive and take shots. I love that about her. It didn’t happen by chance she made 15 free throws.”
The Bruins stayed within striking distance throughout the second quarter, but West Noble’s aggressive defense and size in the paint began to widen the gap. The Chargers built a 31-18 lead heading into halftime after going on a 10-3 run during the final three minutes of the second quarter.
That 13-point lead grew to 19 toward the end of the third quarter. Smith scored 16 of her 29 points in the second half with 12 of those coming in the final eight minutes of play. At 6’0” with the ability to dribble the ball up and down the floor and score in the paint, the senior is going to be very tough to defend this season.
“She’s one of the tallest players on the court, and she has the ability to play guard or in the post,” Burns said. “We’re transitioning her to the post, so we still have some things to figure out. But she’s the tallest player on the court so you have to put her there. … If she continues to work on the areas she needs to work on, she could be one of the top five players in the area I would say.”
The Chargers would go on to outscore the Bruins 20-9 in the fourth quarter to blow open what was a fairly competitive game for most of the night.
After Smith, guards Mackensy Mable and Alexia Mast each had nine points for West Noble. For Bethany, Julia Moser was second on the team behind Willems with seven points.
Both teams are in action again on Saturday with West Noble going up against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 2:30 p.m., while Bethany plays Argos at 7:30 p.m.
