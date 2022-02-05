NAPPANEE — Not many people outside of Ligonier city limits predicted West Noble to win a girls basketball sectional title this week. The Chargers entered the tournament with a 5-17 record and had to face Lakeland, a team they lost to twice already this year, in the semifinals.
West Noble upended their NECC rival Friday.
They then cut down some nets Saturday.
The Chargers pulled off the seemingly improbable, knocking off Tippecanoe Valley, 56-51, in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 championship game Saturday night at NorthWood High School. It’s the third sectional championship in program history for West Noble, joining the 1988 and 2019 teams. They also beat Tippecanoe Valley to win the 2019 crown.
“Indescribable is probably the right word,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “For the season we’ve had, the stuff that we’ve been through — for the girls to put it together at the end is amazing.”
West Noble flipped the game in the third quarter, in large part to the play of senior Jazmyn Smith. She scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the frame, allowing the Chargers to turn a 29-27 halftime deficit into a 45-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We were all like, ‘We have to want it, we have to want it,’” said Smith on what changed for her and her team in the third quarter. “Even with the knee injury and being tired, it’s like (16) minutes left in my career. I had to play my heart out.”
It would be the role players for the Chargers that would help hold off any Vikings comeback attempt. After Tippecanoe cut the deficit to three, 45-42, senior Sara Gross calmly knocked down two free throws to push the lead back to five. Valley would then make it a 47-45 game before senior Madelynn Bottles got behind the Viking defense to put her team up four.
Tippecanoe would cut the deficit back to two, 49-47, with 2:32 remaining on a field goal from Kaydence Mellott. Once again, though, another role player was there to step up for West Noble, as sophomore Alayna DeLong hit two free throws with 2:02 to go to push the lead back to two possessions. That’s as close as the Vikings would get the rest of the game.
They were the only two points Gross and Bottles made in the game, while DeLong finished with three points. The timing of when they happened, though, proved critical to the Chargers’ victory.
“It’s a great building moment for them,” Burns said. “I know that the Gross girls are seniors. But Alayna, hopefully this is a step in the right direction for her for years to come. They were awesome. They played their role and did exactly what we asked them to do.”
Another key to the win for West Noble was its defense on Mellott. After scoring 23 points against Wawasee Friday night, the Valley junior managed only 11 Saturday on just one made field goal. The rest of her points came from the free throw line.
“The players we rotated in are more role players typically for us this season,” Burns said. “Both Gross girls, Sara and Tara: we tasked them with being the chaser. They knew they were going to work their tails off the entire team. They were not going to worry about anything else — just follow the best player two nights in a row. And, they did an amazing job.”
Smith was complimented on offense by junior Mackensy Mabie’s 19 points. Sherlyn Torres also scored six points and Ella Stoner two.
Burns and Smith now join an exclusive group of being part of two sectional titles in program history. Burns was an assistant coach and Smith a freshman on the 2019 team.
“Going into (sectionals), I was talking to my coaches and I knew that I’d be the only one,” Smith said. “Jeff would be the only (coach) to win two titles and I would be the only won to win two titles (as a player). So, to just go out and actually do it means the world to me.”
West Noble now advances to the Class 3A regional next Saturday, Feb. 12 at Jimtown High School. They will play in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. against the winner of the Griffith sectional. If they win, they’ll play in the regional championship game that night at 7 p.m.
“It means a lot,” said Smith of the sectional title. “We had a really crappy season, and just to come out (Friday) and prove them wrong — even with Lakeland beating us twice. Beating them after playing three times meant a lot. And coming into (Saturday), we wanted to prove everyone wrong. It’s super exciting, and I can’t wait for regional.”
