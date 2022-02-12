ELKHART — A lead held by West Noble since the last two minutes of the first half got away in the final minute and the Chargers’ special 2021-22 girls basketball postseason came to an end.
Griffith passed West Noble on a driving shot by Marisa Esquivel with 27 seconds to go and the Panthers held on for a 44-43 win in a rough-and-tumble semifinal game Saturday in the IHSAA Class 3A Jimtown Regional on Jerry Cook Court at Jimtown High School.
The game was marked by many tie-ups for loose balls and plenty of physical play.
“Our kids gave effort but it’s a very small amount of physicality in comparison to what it would take to win the regional championship,” Chargers coach Jeff Burns said. “We told the kids during timeouts that they just have suck it up and learn to play through it and that however the officials called the game they need to adjust.”
A layup by Ella Rasberry at 1:14 of the fourth quarter pulled Griffith to within 43-42. A Charger turnover led to the possession that produced Equivel’s go-ahead basket.
West Noble was 2-of-11 from the floor in the fourth quarter and 6-of-14 in the third period. At the same time, the Panthers were 3-of-10 and 6-of-12.
The Chargers committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and four in the third whole Griffith coughed up the ball six times in the fourth and five in the third.
A 3-pointer by Sara Gross at 2:16 of the second quarter put the Chargers up 17-15. With Mabie canning a pair of 3-pointers, Sara Gross and Mast drilling one trey each and Smith adding two inside buckets, West Noble outscored Griffith 16-7 in the second quarter and took a 20-15 advantage into halftime.
The Chargers made 6-of-12 floor shots and the Panthers 2-of-7 in the second quarter.
Griffith led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers made 3-of-8 fielders and the Chargers 2-of-16 in the opening period.
Griffith committed nine first-quarter turnovers — four more than West Noble.
“We had ample opportunities,” Burns said. “We failed to execute consistently in the first and second quarters. You can’t miss opportunities and we just did consistently.”
After winning the NorthWood Sectional last week (the third sectional title in program history — 1988, 2019 and 2022) and then Saturday’s regional contest, the Chargers finished at 7-18.
“I told (my players) that their numbers will be on the (gym) wall forever,” Burns said. “Going into sectional nobody gave you a chance.”
West Noble’s tournament roster featured nine seniors — Madelynn Bottles, Bryanna Bowman, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Kristen Cox, Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Jazmyn Smith, Ella Stoner and Sherlyn Torres.
Top scorers for West Noble Saturday were Smith (13 points — seven in the third quarter), Mabie (12 — 11 in the middle two quarters), Bottles (7 — five in the fourth quarter) and Mast (6 — all in the middle two quarters).
Mabie (3), Mast (2) and Sara Gross (1) were 3-point leaders.
Guided by Smith (14), Torres (6) and Bottles (5), the Chargers grabbed 36 rebounds.
Cierra Pipkins (13 points — seven in the second half), Esquivel (9 with her team’s only 3-pointer), Rasberry (8) and Chloe Smith (5) paced the Griffith attack.
The Panthers gathered 30 rebounds, led by Smith (7), Rasberry (6) and Pipkins (5).
