GOSHEN — Points weren’t just at a premium Friday night inside Goshen High School — they were a scarce resource.
Eleven total points were scored in the first half between the Northridge and Warsaw girls basketball teams Friday in their Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinal game. Through the first 16 minutes of play, Northridge led 7-4 over the Tigers. Warsaw didn’t score at all in the second quarter, while the Raiders only mustered three points in the second frame. The teams combined to shoot 3-of-29 from the field in the half.
Fortunately for the Tigers, shots started falling for them in the second half. They outscored Northridge, 32-21, in the second half to pull out a 36-28 victory and advance to the Sectional 4 championship game Saturday night against No. 3 Penn. The Kingsmen beat Elkhart, 46-26, in Friday’s first semifinal.
“If you would have told me I was going to score four points in a half and get shutout (in a quarter) and win a basketball game, I would’ve said you were crazy — especially against that Northridge team,” Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs said.
Friday was the second meeting between Warsaw and Northridge this season, with the Tigers winning 37-33 on Jan. 9 in Middlebury. On that night, the Raiders trailed by 11 at halftime. So even though it was a low-scoring game, Northridge coach Doug Springer was happy to be ahead at halftime.
“I thought, defensively, our game plan really, really worked in that first half,” Springer said. “Obviously, what we were worried about with Warsaw from the very beginning is their size, and that got to us in the second half.”
Both offenses started finding their rhythm in the third quarter, in large part to the 3-point shot. Warsaw hit four treys in the third period, three of which came from senior Kensington Ryman. Those would be the only nine points she scored in the game.
Also getting going, offensively, for the Tigers was junior Kacilyn Krebs. She scored seven points in the third, including the go-ahead bucket with 2:38 remaining in the period that gave her team a 15-13 advantage at the time. Krebs would finish with a game-high 16 points.
“At halftime, we made a nice adjustment and started running some ball-screen offense concepts and slowed down our cuts,” Lenny Krebs said. “We were able to get our feet set and get some shots off. Kensie Ryman stepped up, hit a few. Kacilyn hit a couple, and we just fed off that momentum. This team is one of those teams that feeds off positive momentum.”
Northridge tried to stay in it with the 3-point shot as well. Trailing 20-17 going into the fourth quarter, sophomore Eva Fisher drilled a ‘3’ to start the final frame and tie the game. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that would be the last time the game was tied. Warsaw went on an 8-0 run right after the Fisher triple, then made enough plays in the final minutes of the game to stay ahead for good.
“We missed some shots that, quite frankly, the girls that were taking them — we have the utmost confidence in those girls taking those shots,” Springer said. “They just didn’t go in tonight.”
Warsaw (18-5) now prepares for a Penn team that they lost 61-30 to on Nov. 24. It’s also a rematch of last year’s sectional final, one the Kingsmen won by the slimmest of margins, 45-44. Lenny Krebs said they’ve used one of the game balls from last year’s sectional final as motivation throughout this season.
“If that’s our reward, we’ll gladly take playing Penn (Saturday) versus sitting at home,” Lenny Krebs said. “I know these girls — we practice with that basketball that says, ‘Penn 45, Warsaw 44.’ Since the sectional championship last year, that ball has been in our hands pretty much every day. It’s what we’ve wanted: another opportunity to go play them.”
Northridge’s season comes to a close with a 16-8 record. Fisher led the team in scoring with 12 points, Walker had nine, senior Makena Knepp had five and junior Julia Mantyla had two points.
Springer was nothing but complimentary of the three graduating seniors from his team.
“I have been with these girls since they were third graders,” Springer said. “I can’t say enough about Brylee Froman, Jaci Walker and Makena Knepp. What they have meant to our program, what they have meant to this — not only us, as a basketball program, but us as a community — all three of them are tremendous role models on the court, off the court, in the classroom, in the community. They do so much stuff that nobody knows about. It’s going to be really, really hard to replace.”
