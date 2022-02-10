LIGONIER — There are only two girls basketball teams with a below .500 record still playing in the state of Indiana.
One of them is Cowan, who won a Class 1A sectional that featured all six teams having a losing record.
The other is West Noble, who beat an 11-11 Lakeland team and a 17-7 Tippecanoe Valley squad within 24 hours of each other to win the Class 3A, Sectional 20 championship last week. The Chargers (7-17) now get to ride the momentum from last weekend into the Jimtown regional Saturday, where they’ll open up with Griffith in the semifinals.
“Yeah, it’s sunk in,” said West Noble coach Jeff Burns on winning the sectional championship. “It was pretty awesome to wake up Sunday morning — I sent a message out to all of the girls and told them congratulations again on being sectional champions. It’s something that only two other teams in school history have done, so it’s a pretty awesome moment. … Everybody’s still riding high, practicing hard and preparing for Saturday.”
West Noble was led in its two sectional wins by senior Jazmyn Smith, who’s playing through an injury to her right knee that sidelined her for the last couple weeks of the regular season. Smith had a combined 41 points and 17 rebounds in the two sectional victories, making her the only player in program history to be a two-time sectional champion.
Smith had help from junior point guard Mackensy Mabie, who scored 16 points against Lakeland and 19 against Tippecanoe Valley. Together, the duo has led the Chargers to their unlikely regional appearance.
Because of the way they played last week, Burns is trying to keep things status quo heading into Saturday’s regional.
“For me, we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Burns said. “We’ll keep plugging away and working toward the next opponent. We try to take it just one game at a time like everyone … we’re not going to overlook anything or take anyone for granted. We’re just going to enjoy the moment and practice hard at the things we need to get better at.”
West Noble will kick off the sectional against a Griffith team that comes in with a 15-7 record. However, based on the Sagarin ratings that factor in things like strength of schedule, the Chargers are ranked higher than the Panthers in Class 3A. Burns knows, though, that they still have to plan accordingly against a Griffith team that does a lot of different things defensively.
“They have a couple of good players that really stand out,” said Burns of Griffith. “From what I’ve seen so far, they play a little zone (defense). Occasionally they throw in some box-and-one, so we’re trying to adapt a little bit to that. But more so, we’re focusing on what we need to build on; how we need to move the ball better, how we need to look for steals better, working on blocking out.”
While both the Chargers and Panthers will be looking to pick up a regional win, all attention at Jimtown Saturday will go to the No. 1 ranked team in the class in South Bend Washington. Those Panthers finished off an impressive sectional performance, which included a 76-44 dispatching of No. 8 Mishawaka Marian.
Washington opens with Culver Academy (13-11) in the second semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. South Bend enters the regional with a 98.30% chance to win it, according to Sagarin projections. They also have nearly a 70% chance to win the 3A state championship, per those same projections.
Focusing on one opponent at a time is the key for Burns, but even the second-year coach knows what’s lurking should West Noble get past Griffith in the morning game.
“We’re a below .500 team that put it together at the end of the year and in the last week have played really well,” Burns said. “Our focus is Griffith. … I honestly haven’t watched any of (Washington)’s film yet. I know of them; I know that they have great players on that team. I know that they’ve been up against some of the top talent in the state in some of the games that they’ve played, and they’ve been successful.
“As far as a measuring stick for us, it’s an awesome experience for our kids — if we get through the first game and we take care of what we need to take care of — to have the opportunity to play against Division-I caliber athletes.”
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JIMTOWN — Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1: West Noble (7-17) vs. Griffith (15-7), 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 South Bend Washington (23-3) vs. Culver Academy (13-11), 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.