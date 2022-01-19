The following is a press release from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
"The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the three recipients of their “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program.
Madison Axsom of Elkhart High School, Carson Dibble of Columbus North, and Bailie Stephens of Warsaw have been selected as the recipients of four-year renewable college scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.
Madison Axsom is a four-year varsity basketball starter and team captain for Elkhart High School Girls’ Basketball team. On pace to eclipse 1,000 career points, Axsom’s on-court success is recognized through her nomination to the Prep Girls Hoops 2021 NIC Watch List and District 1 IBCA Player of the Week. In addition to basketball, Axsom is captain of the Lady Lions for both Golf and Track & Field, earning numerous accolades for the latter including All-Conference, Team MVP, and consecutive appearances at the State Track Meet for the 4×100 meter relay and High Jump. She is an active contributor in the community and classroom as well, holding positions in the Student Athletic Council, Student Government, National Juniors Honors Society, Habitat for Humanity, and volunteers at Upwards Basketball League refereeing and Firehouse Christmas with Santa. She is the daughter of Mary and Jarid Axsom of Elkhart.
Carson Dibble is a four-year basketball player at Columbus North High School. and starter his senior year. Earning varsity letters in both basketball and football, Dibble additionally contributes to the Bulldogs’ Unified Track & Field team. Beyond athletic accomplishments, he is an active member of the Foundation for Youth Boys and Girls Club, and volunteers for Toys for Tots, the Alzheimer’s Association, and mentoring younger students. He is the son of Greg and Rita Dibble of Columbus.
Bailie Stephens has been a four-year varsity letter winner on the Girls’ Basketball team for Warsaw Community High School. Helping to lead her team to combined record of 61-28, Stephens earned Honorable Mention All-Area honors in basketball while also participating in Cross Country for the Lady Tigers and Equestrian. Her success on the court is mirrored in the classroom, earning Honor Roll honors each year at Warsaw H.S. and is an active member of 4-H. Stephens is also a volunteer at her local YMCA as a Youth Development officer and works in Basketball Development. The daughter of Melanie and Robert Stephens of Warsaw, Stephens plans to continue her career at Lawrence Tech University.
The “Gifts of the Game” scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who have been involved in Indiana high school basketball as a player, manager, statistician, student trainer, or other similar role with consideration given to their scholarship, leadership, and extra-curricular activities.
The name “Gifts of the Game” is a nod to both the financial gift Indiana high school seniors will be receiving, as well as the benefits basketball has played in the lives of those associated with the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and this program. In its 3rd year of existence, $23,000 in college scholarships are available this year through the program.
Funded through the 2nd largest private donation in Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame history, the scholarship fund is open to further contributions to increase the amount and number of scholarships given.
Interested donors may contact Chris May, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame executive director at chris@hoopshall.com or (765) 529-1891 or Trip Lukemeyer, Development Director at trip@hoopshall.com or (317) 983-4667 for more information or to make a contribution. Contributions may be sent to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, One Hall of Fame Court, New Castle, IN 47362 with an appropriate note in the memo line."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.