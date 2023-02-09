Three teams from The Goshen News coverage area will look to claim girls basketball regional championships Saturday afternoon.
This is the first year of the new IHSAA state tournament format that features a one-game regional and two-game semi-state setup. The semi-state brackets will be drawn at random Sunday at 3 p.m., meaning that the teams that win regional championships Saturday won’t know for sure who they’re facing in semi-state right away. There will be eight regional champions crowned per Class, with four in the northern half and four in the southern half of the state.
From the TGN area, in Class 4A, Northridge takes on Lake Central at LaPorte High School. Fairfield, in Class 3A, takes on Highland over at Jimtown High School. And finally, Bethany Christian faces Tri-County at Caston High School in a Class 1A battle.
Here is a look at each of those three matchups.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL: NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS (22-5) VS. LAKE CENTRAL INDIANS (21-5)
Location: LaPorte High School, LaPorte
Game time: 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT
Paths to regional: Northridge: def. Penn 59-52, Goshen 54-42 and Elkhart 56-53 in Sectional 4; Lake Central: def. East Chicago Central 60-15, Munster 55-39 and Hammond Central 58-21 in Sectional 1.
Head coaches: Doug Springer, Northridge, 276-112 in 16th year at school (328-130 overall in 19 years); Joe Huppenthal, Lake Central, 120-59 in 7th year at school (236-98 overall in 14 years).
Analysis: On paper, this is a very even matchup between the Raiders and Indians. Northridge averages 58.7 points-per-game on offense while allowing just 42.7 a contest, while Lake Central scores 53.7 and gives up only 35.1 a game.
The Indians feature a roster with zero seniors on it. Despite that lack of experience, they’ve been able to put together a second-straight 20-win season under Huppenthal. Balance is the key for Lake Central on offense, as their leading scorer, junior Aniyah Bishop, is only at 10 points a contest. They have five others averaging at least five points a game, though, giving them multiple options to score.
Northridge also has a balanced offense, but is more prolific. As a team, the Raiders are shooting 47% from the field this season, which is seven percent better than the Indians. Senior Eva Fisher leads the Raider attack with an average of 14.3 points a game, while junior Morgan Cross is also in double digits at 10.1 points a contest. Senior Savannah Boerema and juniors Gaby Gates and Sabrina Miller all average between 7.2 and 8.2 points a game as well.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last 20 years, with all of them coming in the Raiders’ holiday tournament in the 2016, ’17 and ’18 seasons. Northridge won two of those three games, including a 47-39 overtime victory in the last meeting Dec. 30, 2017.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL: FAIRFIELD FALCONS (24-2) VS. HIGHLAND TROJANS (17-6)
Location: Jimtown High School, Baugo
Game time: 4 p.m. ET
Paths to regional: Fairfield: def. West Noble 55-6 and Lakeland 64-40 in Sectional 20; Highland: def. Boone Grove 63-28 and Hanover Central 43-34 in Sectional 17.
Head coaches: Brodie Garber, Fairfield, 176-89 in 11th year at school; Darian Patton-Straighter, Highland, 29-9 in second year at school.
Analysis: If you’re a fan of defense, then Jimtown High School is the place to be Saturday afternoon.
Fairfield has the number one-ranked defense in the state of Indiana currently, giving up just 27.77 points a game. In the Falcons current 13-game winning streak, they’ve allowed more than 40 points just once while scoring beyond that threshold in every single contest. Their 28.27-point average margin of victory ranks fourth in the state, regardless of Class, in large part to the defense Fairfield has played all season.
Their offense has been good too, led by three seniors in Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard. The trio average 15, 11.1 and 9.9 points per game, respectively, while also being factors in the rebounding, assists and steals departments as well.
Highland is also strong defensively, as its 36.17 points allowed on average ranks 37th overall in the state. Offensively, freshman Jordan Steele has paced the Trojans, averaging 11.1 points per game. Junior Aaliyah Keil (11 PPG) and senior Payton Reid (10.5 PPG) also average double figures in scoring.
Experience is on the side of Fairfield in this one, as the Falcons are playing in their third-straight regional, the last two being at the Class 2A level. On the contrary, this is the first time Highland has advanced past the sectional round since 2007.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL: BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS (21-3) VS. TRI-COUNTY CAVALIERS (14-11)
Location: Caston High School, Rochester
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
Paths to regional: Bethany Christian: def. Blackhawk Christian 33-32 and Lakewood Park Christian 56-37 in Sectional 51; Tri-County: def. Frontier 63-34, South Newton 51-15 and North White 42-31 in Sectional 52.
Head coaches: Krysten Parson, Bethany Christian, 187-198 in 17th year at school; Missi Taylor, Tri-County, 67-125 in ninth year at school.
Analysis: Both of these programs are in relatively uncharted territory, as Bethany Christian had not won a sectional title since 2016 and Tri-County 2010 before last week.
Much like Fairfield, the Bruins have been stingy on the defensive end, allowing only 32 points a game. They’re led by a dynamic 1-2 punch of juniors Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus, who have been the catalysts for Bethany their entire careers. This season, Willems is averaging 17.1 points, 8 rebounds, 3-6 steals and 2.6 assists a game, while Stoltzfus averages 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.3 assists per contest. Seniors Kiersten Todd and Julie Moser have also been effective, averaging six points a game each.
For the Cavaliers, Sara Zarse leads them in points (11.1), rebounds (7.2), assists (5.0), steals (4.1) and blocks (1.1) per game. Other notable scoring options are junior Johnetta Whitmire (9.2 points per game), sophomore Hannah Arvin (8.2 points per game) and freshman Grace Luck (7.5 points per game). Defensively, they allow 40.8 points per game.
Tri-County enters Saturday’s game playing with house money, as they weren’t projected to win their sectional. Caston, which had a 20-2 record in the regular season, was upset by North White (8-18) in the sectional semifinal. This allowed Tri-County to beat three teams with a combined record of 14-55 to win its sectional crown, while Bethany Christian faced a tough Blackhawk Christian team (13-11) before beating LPC (10-14) in its two sectional wins.