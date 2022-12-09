SYRACUSE — Former Goshen assistant head coach Derek Gilreath faced his former team for the first time Friday night, and his young and scrappy Wawasee team came ready to play against the RedHawks at the Hardwood Teepee.
The Warriors played disruptive full-court defense for a majority of the contest, forcing a plethora of Goshen mistakes throughout the contest.
The strong showing defensively, combined with double-digit scoring nights from sophomores Mackenzie Hackleman and Olivia Horn, allowed Wawasee to pick up a 52-41 victory over its Northern Lakes Conference rival.
“We knew we needed to pressure their guards and try to keep the ball out of the post as much as possible,” said Gilreath of his defense. “And offensively, we did a good job of attacking against their tall shot-blockers. We weren’t content shooting the ball from the outside, and that was huge for us as the game went on as well.”
“I just have to do a better job of having them ready,” added Goshen head coach Shaun Hill of his team. “We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. I think they had us for 26 turnovers (Friday), and you aren’t going to win in the NLC turning it over that many times. It doesn’t get any easier for us either. Every game is tough, and we have to improve and work on executing.”
Goshen (5-4, 1-1 NLC) had trouble with Wawasee’s pressure from the start, turning the ball over twice during the team’s first two offensive possessions.
Wawasee (7-4, 2-1 NLC) took advantage of Goshen’s miscues within the first few minutes of the game, building a 9-3 lead with 5:50 to go in the first following six straight points by Horn around the rim.
The RedHawks did manage to hold the deficit at six, eventually crawling back into the game and taking a 10-9 lead with 1:30 remaining in the opening quarter after sophomore Kaelyn Marcum hit two free throws.
However, from that point, Goshen would be playing catchup the rest of the night.
Wawasee regained the lead on its next offensive possession behind a three-pointer by junior Brooklyn Gibson and held a 14-10 lead after the game’s first eight minutes following a basket by Hackleman.
The Warriors’ lead would swell to as many as 10 in the second quarter before Wawasee brought a 25-17 lead into the locker room.
In the first half, the Warriors saw consistent efforts from Hackleman and Horn — who both finished with nine points through two quarters — while holding Goshen junior Kyra Hill and senior Tyra Marcum to just four points a piece.
“Mackenzie’s a shooter,” said Gilreath of his sophomore guard. “But again, I was more impressed with how she started the game with attacking the rim and distributing the ball when the defense collapsed. That’s what really got us going offensively was her attacking the basket.
“And I was very proud of Olivia. She’s kind of struggled to finish around the rim recently, but I felt like she did a great job of that (Friday).”
In the third quarter, the RedHawks started to see some consistent success offensively.
Down 32-25 with two minutes left in the third, five straight points from Kyra Hill had the RedHawks to within one possession with 20 seconds left before the fourth quarter.
“We went on a stretch there where we didn’t turn the ball over,” Shaun Hill said. “We moved the ball well there, and we were able to get some shots around the basket.”
Following a foul on Tyra Marcum, Goshen had an opportunity to tie the game at 32 heading into the final quarter of play.
Instead, the Goshen senior missed both free throws, allowing Wawasee to grab the rebound and score on a runner from sophomore Lucy Wilkinson at the buzzer.
The game could’ve been tied going int the fourth. Instead, the Warriors led 34-30.
“It was a huge sequence,” Shaun Hill said. “It changed that fourth quarter tremendously.”
Goshen didn’t ever recover from the sequence at the end of the third, getting outscored 18-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors built a lead as big as 15 midway through the fourth quarter, and by that point, Goshen didn’t have enough time to mount a comeback.
Wawasee saw Hackleman (20) and Horn (13) lead the team in scoring Friday night, while junior Kaydence Shepherd added six.
Goshen was led by Kyra Hill, who finished with 15. Tyra Marcum had eight and junior Joelle Hochstetler added seven.
The Warriors now ready for Bethany Christian this Tuesday at home, while Goshen will look to bounce back against South Bend Adams at home on Saturday night.
“This team has bought into things very quickly,” Gilreath said. “The girls have done a nice job of adjusting over the last few games offensively around the basket, and I think that’s helped us have success playing inside-out on offense. Defensively, they just play so hard every game. That’s something you can’t coach.”