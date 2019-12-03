GOSHEN — Making things tough on the visiting attackers, Goshen earned a 38-27 non-conference girls basketball victory Tuesday against Central Noble.
The RedHawks (8-1) held the Cougars (5-2) to 8-of-35 shooting from the floor and 17 points under their season average.
“Our defense was focused on them because of their shooters and their drivers,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill, who employed a zone defense that forced Central Noble into a man-to-man offense. “They can score.
“Our goal was to keep the possessions high, but not let them get as many clean looks (at the basket) as they usually get.”
The visitors looked to speed up the tempo off rebounds, but they were met by GHS defenders.
“Transition ‘D’ was a big focus,” said Hill. “We had a day to prepare for them. That was a big (emphasis) in our practice yesterday. We wanted to make sure we keep the ball in front of us.”
The RedHawks closed the game on a 7-0 run after the Cougars pulled within 31-27 on a 3-pointer by freshman Madison Vice with 2:37 to play.
“Sometimes I have to remind the girls to keep attacking the basket,” said Hill. “They had a nice little lead (Goshen was ahead 29-18 a minute in the fourth quarter) then they get a little passive. I had to remind them that we’re trying to go to the bucket and score.
“We’re not a hold-the-ball team so we’re going to get shot attempts up. We might not hit them all, we’re going to try to get to the basket and score in the paint.”
Senior Regan Mast and junior Megan Gallagher netted four points each for the winners in the final period.
Junior post player Brynn Shoup-Hill led Goshen with 15 points and 10 rebounds and was a intimidating force on defense.
The RedHawks connected on 14-of-31 floor shots on the night.
Senior Hailey Mast finished with seven points for Goshen, which has a chance to get off to a 9-1 start to the season for the first time since 2015-16 when the RedHawks visit Plymouth Saturday.
Because of another day event at Plymouth, the junior varsity game is expected to start at 6:45 p.m. or later.
Freshman Sarah Harmelink drilled a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the third quarter and Goshen took a 27-18 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Shoup-Hill scored four points and Harmelink three for the RedHawks in the third quarter.
The Josh Treesh-coached Cougars, which got as close as 21-17, went 2-of-10 from the floor and Goshen 2-of-4 in the third quarter. For the period, junior Bridgette Gray tallied a team-best three points for Central Noble.
Goshen led 20-12 at halftime.
Shoup-Hill scored five points for the RedHawks during the second quarter, including a 3-pointer from the right wing that put her team ahead 16-6 with 4:43 to go in the half.
Central Noble, which began the game 0-of-11 from the floor, finally got a field goal at the 2:30 mark of the second period from Gray.
For the opening half, Goshen made 9-of-17 tries from the floor while the Cougars were 3-of-15.
The RedHawks were ahead 11-6 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer just before the horn by H Mast, who led Goshen in the opening stanza with five points. Shoup-Hill tallied four points in the first quarter.
All of Central Noble’s first-quarter points came at the foul stripe. Gray, senior Samantha Brumbaugh and junior Lydia Andrews were all 2-of-2.
In Tuesday’s JV game, Central Noble edged Goshen 22-21. Abby Hile (10 points) and Ashleigh Gray (6) were the leading scorers for the JV Cougars (4-3). Breanna Cline (6) and Trinity Nemeth (5) paced the JV RedHawks (2-3).
Goshen 38, Central Noble 27
Central Noble — Samantha Brumbaugh 2-6 2-2 6, Bridgette Gray 1-13 3-4 5, Jocelyn Winebrenner 0-2 1-2 1, Lydia Andrews 3-7 4-4 10, Madison Vice 2-4 0-0 5, Meghan Kiebel 0-3 0-0 0, Casey Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Team:
8-35 10-12 27.
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 1-3 1-2 3, Brynn Shoup-Hill 6-9 1-2 15, Regan Mast 0-4 4-5 4, Megan Gallagher 2-5 0-0 4, Hailey Mast 3-6 0-2 7, Lizzy Kirkton 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Harmelink 1-1 0-0 3. Team: 14-31 6-11 38.
Central Noble 6 6 6 9 — 27
Goshen 11 9 7 11 — 38
3-point goals: Central Noble (1-5) — Vice 1-2, Gray 0-1, Winebrenner 0-2; Goshen (4-9) — Shoup-Hill 2-3, Harmelink 1-1, H. Mast 1-2, R.
Mast 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): Central Noble 16 (none); Goshen 8 (none).
Rebounds: Central Noble 22 (Andrews 5, Vice 5, Brumbaugh 4); Goshen 26 (Shoup-Hill 10, Gallagher 7).
Turnovers: Central Noble 12, Goshen 12.
Officials: Karl Abraham, Lowell Hatfield, Steve Nusbaum.
Records (next games): Angola at Central Noble (5-2) Friday, Dec. 6; Goshen (8-1) at Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:45 p.m. JV start.
JV score: Central Noble won 22-21.
Central Noble: Abby Hile 10, Ashleigh Gray 6.
Goshen: Breanna Cline 6, Trinity Nemeth 5.
