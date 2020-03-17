MIDDLEBURY— When he was first approached about being an assistant coach for the 2020 Indiana Girls All-Stars, Doug Springer was hesitant.
A prior experience with the Indiana Junior All-Stars in 2011 left him unsure whether or not he wanted to coach a high school girls basketball all-star team again.
“At first I was not sure if I wanted to accept or not,” the Northridge High School girls basketball coach said. “When I worked with the Junior All-Stars we meet the players at noon and then played a game that night. It was not a great experience. You didn’t get any time to get to know the kids and you were never really sure which players were going to be there. I didn’t really like the experience and wasn’t sure if I wanted to go through it again.”
All-Stare game director Mike Broughton called again and convinced Springer to accept the honor.
“Mike called and told me he would like to have me on the staff,” Springer said. “I finally agreed to do it. One thing that is different with the All-Stars than with the Juniors is you are with the players for the entire week. You have the chance to get to know the girls.
“One drawback is it is a week away from my family and my Northridge team.”
The annual series is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at Kentucky (site to be determined) and Saturday, June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Springer shared how he expects this coaching experience to differ from his prior all-star one.
“This is a group of 13 girls that want to be here and want to play for the name (Indiana) on their jersey,” the coach said. “This should be an experience that will be me once I get back to Northridge.”
The head coach for the girls all-stars is Jeff Allen of Bedford North Lawrence. Besides Springer, Donna Buckley of Noblesville is an assistant.
Allen has a 133-31 record in his six seasons at Bedford. His teams have won sectional six titles and two regional crowns. Buckley has a 162-109 record in 12 seasons at Noblesville and a 258-183 overall mark in 20 seasons that includes one season at Fort Wayne South and seven at Greenfield-Central.
“We have a great staff,” Springer said. “Just the experience of working with them and the things I can learn from them is something.”
According to Springer, Allen will work with the offense while he works with Buckley on defense.
“We are going to be running defense I use at Northridge,” Springer explained.
Springer just completed his 13th season at Northridge. He has a 219-93 career record at the school and a mark of 271-111 in 16 overall seasons. He spent three years at Wheeler before coming to Northridge, guiding the Bobcats to an impressive 53-8 record. Springer inherited a special player — Becca Bruszewski — at Wheeler, who went on to play for Muffet McGraw at Notre Dame.
Growing up in Indiana, Springer has attended the all-star games for years.
“I remember going to the games and wanting to be an Indiana All-Star. Since it didn’t happen for me as a player, this is my chance to experience it as a coach,” Springer said.
Springer graduated from Carroll High School (Flora) where he played football, winning a Class A state football his junior season and finishing as the state runner-up his senior campaign.
Springer was recruited by now-Northridge Athletic Director Dave Harms when he was the head coach football at Manchester.
“He (Doug) came in with two of his buddies. Doug chose to go to Wabash while his buddies went to Manchester,” Harms shared with The Goshen News when Springer was hired.
Springer was Harms’ first hire at Northridge.
“I remembered what he was like as a player and knew if he brought those qualities into his coaching he would be successful,” Harms added.
Springer played four years of football at Wabash.
Northridge finished 10-15 this past season for Springer’s first sub-.500 season at the school since 2008-09, when the Raiders were 8-14.
Springer knows it’s an honor to even be considered a coach for the all-star game.
“It is extremely humbling,” he said. “When the director (Broughton) first called me I asked him if he was sure, especially after the year we had.
“This honor is not based on last year, but on what we have done overall at Northridge. I want to say thank you to all of my coaches and my players. It’s because of them this is possible.”
