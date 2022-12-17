BENTON — For a moment, it seemed as if everything was lining up for Fairfield to pull off a comeback win.
Fort Wayne Snider’s leading scorer, Jordyn Poole, picked up her fourth foul with 5:43 remaining in the game. It was also the Panthers’ seventh team foul of the half, meaning the Falcons would be shooting free throws on every ensuing Snider foul.
At the time, the Panthers led, 43-33. With Poole off the court and the fouls mounting, it felt like a perfect storm was brewing for the Falcons.
Snider seized control instead.
The visitors closed the game on a 16-5 run, pulling away from Fairfield, 59-38, in a non-conference contest between two strong teams.
Fairfield struggled shooting free throws in the final quarter, going just 2-of-8 from the charity stripe. Both of those makes came late when the game was virtually out of reach. They also did not make a field goal in the final 3:51 of the contest.
“We did exactly what we needed to do, in terms of getting to the line,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “We got some kids in foul trouble for them that would, obviously, help us if they were on the bench. I just think their depth was a little bit overwhelming.”
Snider coach Reggie Tharp also mentioned his team’s depth as well as a key to the late-game surge.
“I think it says a lot about our bench being able to step in and step up to the challenge with Jordyn coming out of the game,” Tharp said. “We talked about that all week. We talked about our bench being ready and prepared to get in the game, and I think they were. I think they were focused and they stepped up.”
Snider ended up with an 11-1 scoring advantage in bench points.
The game stayed within a six-to-12-point margin for the majority of the second, third and early fourth quarters. After the game was tied at 10 with 1:46 left in the first quarter, the Panthers (11-3) went on a 9-2 run that stretched into the early second quarter, giving them a seven-point cushion.
The lead reached as many as 12 in the first half before Fairfield (11-2) closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run. Two made field goals from senior Brea Garber, sandwiched around a pair of free throws from senior Morgan Gawthrop, made it a 28-22 Snider lead at halftime.
While the Falcons never let the game get fully out of control in the third quarter, they also never were able to make it a two-possession game again. After Snider quickly went up 10 to start the frame, the closest Fairfield reached was eight points on three separate occasions.
The Panthers led 41-31 after three quarters.
“We got ourselves to the free throw line,” said Brodie Garber was a key in keeping the margin within striking distance for his team. “I don’t know how many front-end one-and-one’s we missed that could’ve pushed the margin a little bit closer. We were also able to make it a halfcourt game. If we were going to go up-and-down with them, it would’ve ended up being a 40-point game. We really wanted it to be a halfcourt game, and for the most part, we did that.”
Poole led Snider with 17 points. Two other Panthers reached double digits in scoring, as junior Johnea Donahue scored 15 (seven in the fourth quarter) and junior Ciara Sims 12.
While Brea Garber led Fairfield’s offense with a game-high 18 points, the senior was flustered throughout the contest, being forced into a lot of tough-angled shots by the Snider defense.
“(Brea Garber) was our focal point the entire time,” said Tharp of his team’s defensive strategy. “She’s an excellent player; we’ve faced her twice now, and we know she can play inside and out. So, we always wanted to have that weak side person there when she posted up, and then we wanted to make sure we had gap control when she was driving to the lane.”
Complimenting Garber on the offensive side for the Falcons was eight points from Bailey Willard, six from Kaylee Dillon, five from Gawthrop and one from Natalie Whitaker.
Despite the loss, coach Garber knows how important it is to play teams like Snider.
“This was a really good game for us to play heading into Christmas break,” Brodie Garber said. “It’s a nice one to see where we’re at with things.”
Fairfield has one more game before the holiday when they host NorthWood on Tuesday in Benton.