GOSHEN — Twenty-three minutes and 37 seconds.
That’s how long the Wawasee girls basketball team went without making a field goal Friday night against Goshen. During that time, the Warriors saw their 6-3 lead turn into a 34-15 deficit. Once Tate Cowan scored an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:18 to go, it was too late for Wawasee. The RedHawks tacked on another bucket afterwards to win, 36-18, in a Northern Lakes Conference contest in Goshen.
“I love it when other teams don’t score, but we’re just trying to get stops,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We try to hang our hat on that defense and let our girls go. But yeah, 23 minutes? Wow. I didn’t know that.”
“If there’s one thing that determined the outcome of the game, obviously, it was that,” Wawasee coach Matt Carpenter added. “We couldn’t hit shots, and part of that is 50/50 — you give the other team a lot of credit for our lack of being able to hit shots; they’re a good defensive team. We got some good shots, too, that we just didn’t hit.”
Goshen may have won by 18, but the game was much more competitive in the first two-plus quarters of the contest. Wawasee actually jumped out to a 4-0 lead on made baskets from junior Danielle Jenkins and sophomore Emily Haines. With 2:01 left in the period, Hill called timeout.
After the break, senior Lizzie Kirkton entered the game for the RedHawks and lit a spark for her team. She had a 3-point play right away, cutting the deficit to one. After the Warriors went up 6-3 on a field goal from sophomore Abby Steiner, Kirkton sank two free throws to make it a one-point deficit once again.
Then, with 10 seconds left in the frame, Kirkton found junior Brynn Shoup-Hill open for ‘3’ in the corner. Shoup-Hill drained the shot, giving Goshen an 8-6 lead after the first eight minutes of the game.
“Lizzie brings us points, solid defense and just a senior presence on the court,” Hill said. “She’s not starting this year, but her minutes coming off the bench — I love her in that role. I think she would love to start, but her role coming off the bench is huge for this team.”
The second quarter featured only free throws, as neither team made a shot. Goshen sank six free throws to Wawasee’s three, though, to give them a 14-9 advantage at the break.
Goshen’s offense finally came to life in the third quarter, in large part to Tori Eldridge. The sophomore scored six of her team’s 11 points in the frame, helping the RedHawks take a 25-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It took some motivating to get Tori going,” Hill said. “We had to take her out early, but I was just trying to find different ways to light that fire under that kid. She’s a talented player; she can do a lot of things for us. It’s just about getting that motor going. Once she gets it going, she’s pretty solid.”
Wawasee (4-6, 0-3 NLC) was led by Becca Smith’s six points. Cowan and Kennedy White had three each, and Jenkins, Steiner and Haines had two each. The Warriors remain winless in conference play, but Carpenter was happy with his team’s competitiveness.
“Our challenge has been to be consistent with our competitiveness and our effort, and we came out tonight much better,” Carpenter said. “We’ve struggled with that the last couple of games against good teams, so tonight I was proud of how they started the game. … The score isn’t indicative of the competitiveness that this game had.”
Eldridge added four more points in the fourth quarter to give her a game-high 12 points. Kirkton finished with eight points, Shoup-Hill six, Hailey Mast four, Megan Gallagher three, Hannah LaFary two and Regan Mast one.
Goshen (10-2, 1-1 NLC) is the first team in the conference to reach double-digit wins. The RedHawks are focused on other things, though.
“The conference (championship) is what we’re really going for,” Hill said. “We’re 1-1 in the conference now; that holds big stock for us. Our conference is really one of the goals we’re going for and we’re going to try to compete in every NLC match. It’s going to be a grind-out NLC season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.