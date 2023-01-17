ALBION — For the second time in three days, Fairfield made a statement at the expense of Central Noble.
After the Falcons beat the Cougars, 56-42, in the championship game of the Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball tournament Saturday night, the two teams met up once again Tuesday night in Albion. This time around, it was to determine who would take sole possession of first place atop the regular season conference standings.
Just like Saturday, it would be Fairfield prevailing in convincing fashion, winning the rematch, 51-23, over the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A.
A suffocating defense is what keyed the No. 7 (3A) Falcons (19-2, 8-0 NECC) to a win the second time around. They allowed just eight points in the first quarter, seven in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.
Central Noble shot just 9-of-37 from the field, including an abysmal 3-of-22 from three-point range. The Falcons also limited Central Noble to just three free-throw attempts in the game and forced 11 Cougar turnovers.
“Overall, defensively, it was pretty darn good,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “And not that the first quarter defense was bad, but the last three quarters, that was pretty good stuff.”
Unlike Saturday, Fairfield never trailed in the contest Tuesday. Senior Bailey Willard hit two ‘3’s’ in the first two-plus minutes to help build a 6-2 advantage early. She would go on to finish with a team-high 17 points, including five made shots from beyond the arc.
“There’s so much credit that goes to the shooter — which, don’t get me wrong, you have to make that shot,” Garber said. “But the ladies making the passes and the ladies that are screening for that, that often goes unnoticed. And I know a lot of times it ends up being Delana Geiger that’s setting those screens to get Bailey open. Credit to all the pieces of that.”
The Cougars (19-2, 7-1 NECC) kept it close for the first four minutes of the game, as a ‘3’ from senior Madison Vice tied the contest at eight with 4:45 left in the opening frame.
From that point on, though, it was all Fairfield. They would close the quarter on an 8-0 run, with five of those points coming from senior Brea Garber. The second quarter would remain a back-and-forth affair until an old-fashioned three-point play from Garber with 3.5 seconds to go before halftime put the Falcons ahead, 26-15, at the break.
A 9-0 run to begin the third quarter all-but iced the game for the visitors. The scoring stretch lasted more than seven minutes, as the Cougars did not score in the frame until there was 46 seconds remaining.
“They’re a good enough team where that 15-to-20-point cushion still didn’t feel super, super safe,” said Brodie Garber of Central Noble. “We know they can put a lot of pressure on the ball. We know they can shoot it from ‘3.’ ... That’s a pretty good team over there. I think they have a chance to make some noise in 2A.”
Along with Willard’s 17 points, Brea Garber finished with 16 points. Junior Kaylee Dillon added seven, senior Morgan Gawthrop and freshman Eva Herbert four each, two from freshman Macy Worthman and one from Geiger.
Vice had 17 of Central Noble’s 23 points, including all eight in the second half.
Fairfield has two conference games remaining: this Friday at Westview, and Jan. 27 at home against West Noble. Fairfield also has one more non-conference game Monday against Bethany Christian.
If the Falcons win both of their NECC contests that are left, they’ll be conference champions for the first time since the 2017-18 season. It would also be the first time in program history that Fairfield won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the same season.
“Just one game at a time,” Brodie Garber said. “We’ve got a game on Friday against Westview, and that’s what we’ll dial-in on. That game’s always big no matter what the records are or where the game’s played at — it’s Fairfield vs. Westview. We’ll take it one game at a time and just keep on going to work.”