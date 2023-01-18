ELKHART — For three of the four quarters played Wednesday, Elkhart went toe-to-toe with Penn.
Unfortunately for the Lions, it was the one bad quarter that ended up costing them the most.
The Kingsmen outscored Elkhart, 19-7, in the third frame to take an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter. That would prove to be enough as Penn left North Side Gym with a 48-37 victory over the Lions in Northern Indiana Conference girls basketball action.
“We just have to compete, physically and mentally, for 32 minutes,” Elkhart coach Will Coatie said. “(Penn) made a nice adjustment to our adjustment, and we just didn’t stick to our plan there. As the coach, I take blame for that. Penn’s a good team; they’re well-coached and established. We just have to continue to play Elkhart basketball for 32 minutes and see what happens.”
Elkhart (12-8, 7-3 NIC) led 22-21 at halftime. Penn would start the scoring in the third period with a ‘3’ from junior Lauren Walsh, which ended up being the last of four lead changes in the contest.
The Kingsmen (15-5, 8-2 NIC) gradually would extend its lead the rest of the frame. A 6-0 spurt made it 32-24 Penn midway through the period. Then, another 6-0 stretch ballooned the lead to double digits, 38-26, with less than a minute to go in the quarter.
A ‘3’ from Elkhart freshman Shaniyah Stout cut the deficit to single digits, 38-29, but Walsh then made another shot right before the final buzzer sounded to give her team an 11-point cushion.
Penn’s lead reached as many as 15 in the fourth quarter before settling on the final 11-point margin.
“We just couldn’t make any shots,” said Coatie of his team’s second half struggles. “We were 2-for-18 on the three-ball in the second half. The first half, we made some shots. In the second half, we didn’t make them.”
Walsh was one of three Penn players to reach double digits in scoring with 12 points. Senior Julia Economou also had 12, while senior Peyton Brooks led all scorers with 13. Brooks was also impactful on the glass, snagging 14 rebounds.
“We got to put a body on a body,” said Coatie when talking about Brooks’ rebounding output. “I thought we did that well in spurts. We just didn’t do well for 32 minutes. Those are things that we have to keep working on: taking pride in our rebounding, taking pride in our defense. … Brooks worked hard. She does a great job around the basket. She just outworked us.”
Penn looked like it was going to run away with the game in the first six minutes, opening up a 9-0 lead. Elkhart fought back from there, however, going on a mini 5-1 run to end the first quarter and make it 10-5 Kingsmen advantage through eight minutes of play.
The momentum for the Lions carried over into the second quarter, as a 10-0 surge to start the frame put the home team up five. Junior Jaya Johnson started the period with a ‘3’, sophomore Shaniyah Hughes added a field goal and then freshman Shaniyah Stout scored five-straight points to put Elkhart ahead, 15-10, with 5:46 to go in the first half.
“It was Senior Night, so there was a lot of adrenaline, and so you’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” said Coatie of his team’s slow start. “Sometimes, you have to wait for the adrenaline to slow down there. Penn went on a nice run, and then we settled down and were able to get back into the game, which was good. We competed well, we defended well, we rebounded well. … That’s all part of continuing to get better each day.”
Penn immediately countered Elkhart’s 10-0 run with one of their own, going up 20-15. Once again, though, the Lions responded, scoring the next seven points to take a 22-20 advantage. A free throw from Penn’s Ava Stebbins then gave the game its 22-21 halftime score.
Shaniyah Stout led the Elkhart offense with 11 points. Johnson added nine, sophomore Danica Barnes seven, Samiyah Stout six, two from Hughes and one from freshman Jordynn Johnson.
Wednesday might not be the last time the Lions and Kingsmen face off, as both are in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament. The sectional pairings will come out Sunday night.
When asked what he could learn from Wednesday’s game that could help his team in a potential postseason rematch, Coatie’s answer was simple.
“Make shots,” Coatie said. “If we make shots, this game could be different. We just have to make shots, get back into the gym (Thursday) and keep working. We play against Friday (against South Bend St. Joseph), so we can’t ponder on this game. We just need to get in the gym and really work on our shooting, work on our defense and get better from there.”