For the first time in school history, a Goshen High School girls basketball player has been named an Indiana All-Star.
RedHawk senior Brynn Shoup-Hill was one of 14 seniors named to the 2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars Monday afternoon. Other players from the Michiana area include Penn senior Kaitlin Costner and Michigan City senior Trinity Thompson.
"It's a really amazing feeling, especially since I got picked along with so many great players in the state," Shoup-Hill said. "Also, being the women's first Indiana All-Star for Goshen is a really great feeling."
The Goshen boys program has had two All-Stars: John Ritter in 1969 and Andrew Hershberger in 2003.
By virtue of being named an All-Star, Shoup-Hill is also a finalist for the 2021 IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball award as well. The winner of that will be announced later this month, per a press release from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
The Indiana All-Stars will play three exhibition games in the second week of June: one against the Junior All-Stars from the state on June 8, and two against the Kentucky All-Stars on June 11 and 12. The first game against the Kentucky players will be in Owensboro, Kentucky, with the second one happening at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the boys all-star teams from Indiana and Kentucky. Game times are still TBA.
Shoup-Hill said being able to play with some of the best players in the state is what excites her the most about the opportunity.
"Also being able to represent Indiana in the different games that we play is really exciting," Shoup-Hill added.
Shoup-Hill capped off the most decorated career in Goshen history with a strong senior season, averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.8 blocks in the 2020-21 campaign. She helped lead the RedHawks to their first-ever Northern Lakes Conference championship, finishing with an 18-4 record overall.
Shoup-Hill finishes her career leading Goshen in all-time scoring (1,316 points), rebounds (851), free throws made (333) and blocks (362). The senior wanted to make sure to thank her dad, Goshen girls basketball head coach Shaun Hill, for helping her get to this point.
"He really pushes me to be the nest I can be and has always supported me in everything I do, so a big thanks to him," Shoup-Hill said.
SPRINGER TO HELP COACH
Northridge girls basketball head coach Doug Springer will be joining Shoup-Hill as an assistant coach for this year's All-Star team. He was supposed to be an assistant coach last season, but the games were canceled due to the pandemic. The same coaching staff from 2020 will be the one used for 2021.
Springer is 287-119 in 17 seasons as a head coach in Indiana, the last 14 of which have come at Northridge. He's won four sectional titles (2005 and 20007 with Wheeler, 2014 and 2017 with Northridge) and also added a regional title with the Raiders in 2017.
"I'm humbled to have the opportunity to be able to coach in this historic event," Springer said. "Ever since I was a kid, I had imagined of being an Indiana All-Star. It was exciting to be named last year, and disappointing — not only for me, but for the other coaches and players — when it got canceled. So we're all excited to have the opportunity to do it again with a different group of kids."
Per the same press release from the IBCA, "The Indiana All-Stars program was founded in 1939 when the Indiana Boys All-Stars played the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs. The series with Kentucky began in 1940, and the girls portion of the All-Stars was added in 1976. The Junior All-Stars, boys and girls, were added in 1996. The All-Star senior girls have played Kentucky every year since 1976, except 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic)."
2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Ally Becki, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 18.0, Ball State
Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli, 5-9, G, 21.4, undecided
Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll, 5-7, G, 31.7, undecided
Katie Burton, Fishers, 5-9, G, 21.9, St. John’s
Kaitlyn Costner, Penn, 5-6, G, 11.4, Ohio State
^ Bridget Dunn, Carmel, 6-3, F, 12.7, Kent State
Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran, 6-3, F, 19.0, Butler
Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, G, 13.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)
Meg Newman, North Central, 6-3, F, 10.4, Arizona State
Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton, 5-9, G, 18.1, Southern Indiana
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, 6-3, F, 17.9, Dayton
Jayla Smith, Lawrence North, 6-0, G, 19.4, Purdue
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 6-0, F, 22.6, Northern Kentucky
Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian, 5-7, G, 27.6, Michigan
Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge
^ injured; unable to play in games
