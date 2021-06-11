INDIANAPOLIS — This week, recent Goshen graduate Brynn Shoup-Hill has been representing the state of the Indiana as an Indiana basketball All-Star. She was one of 12 senior girls from The Hoosier State selected for the honor.
Her week of exhibition games began Wednesday against the Indiana Junior All Stars. Shoup-Hill finished with five points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of action as the seniors cruised past the juniors, 94-69, at Brownsburg High School in Indianapolis.
After a Friday game against the Kentucky All Stars in Owensboro, the week culminates for Shoup-Hill Saturday with the second Indiana-Kentucky game, this one played at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tip-off for the girls game is 5 p.m., with the boys all-star game following shortly after.
Regardless of her performances this week, Shoup-Hill is making history by becoming the first Goshen girls basketball player to be selected as an Indiana All Star. Only two boys players had received such an honor in the past: John Ritter in 1969 and Andrew Hershberger in 2003.
Shoup-Hill also joins an exclusive club of basketball players from both Elkhart County and The Goshen News coverage area to be named an All Star. In total, 14 athletes from the News coverage area and a total of 27 Elkhart County athletes have worn the state colors against Kentucky. The only two non-Elkhart County basketball players from The Goshen News coverage area to be selected as an All Star was Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman in 2002 and Westview’s Charlie Yoder last season.
Here is the full list of athletes Shoup-Hill is joining this weekend:
Elkhart Memorial, 4 girls and 3 boys (7 total): GIRLS: Erica Jackson 1989, Jada Buggs 2010, Akyah Taylor 2011, Brionna Barnett 2012; BOYS: Rom Smith 1974, Loren Littleton 1980, Daimon Beathea 1991
NorthWood, 5 girls: Heather (Smith) Brenner 1992, Natalie (Will) Leeper 1999, Amy Zercher 1999, Carol Duncan 2002, Jordyn Frantz 2015
Concord, 4 boys: Shawn Kemp 1988, Jamar Johnson 1990, Jeff Massey 1991, Shawtes Gary 2005 (Note: Jim Hahn was the head coach for the team in 1991 as well)
Elkhart (pre-split), 4 boys: Ray Ball 1951, Dennis Tepe 1956, Ted Luckenbill 1957, Garvin Roberson 1970
Elkhart Central, 3 boys: Dan Glanders 1979, James Scott 1999, Derek Drews 2005
Goshen, 2 boys (not including Shoup-Hill this season): John Ritter 1969, Andrew Hershberger 2003
Northridge, 1 boy: Aaron Thomas 2000
Wawasee, 1 girl: Shanna Zolman 2002 – Miss Basketball
Westview, 1 boy: Charlie Yoder 2020 (did not get to play in the game because of COVID pandemic canceling the game)
Jimtown, 1 girl: Kim Barrier, 1986 – Miss Basketball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.