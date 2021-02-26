One of them led their team to their first conference championship in program history. The other led their team to their first sectional title since 1996 and first regional game win ever.
Along the way, both players set numerous program records, re-writing the record books and making their cases as the best players in their respective program’s history. For those reasons, Goshen senior Brynn Shoup-Hill and Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough have been selected as The Goshen News’ 2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year.
“I definitely really appreciate it,” said Hartsough on earning Co-POY honors. “Brynn’s a great player as well, so I’m glad to be able to share this with her. I’ve played against her for a really long time.”
“It’s super amazing,” added Shoup-Hill of the honor. “Just knowing how good of a player Bailey is as well, it’s cool to have us both be selected for this.”
Both Shoup-Hill and Hartsough had nearly identical statistical seasons this year. Shoup-Hill averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.8 blocks this season, while Hartsough averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.8 blocks.
Along with countless single-game and single-season program records, both Shoup-Hill and Hartsough have at least four all-time program records. Shoup-Hill leads Goshen in all-time scoring (1,316 points), rebounds (851), free throws made (333) and blocks (362). She has 300 more blocks than anyone else in program history.
“It’s really cool, especially seeing all of the girls that are on the list,” Shoup-Hill said. “It makes me just proud of myself because I looked up to those girls for a really long time. I’ve loved Goshen basketball for my whole life, and so just seeing that is amazing.”
Meanwhile, Hartsough is the all-time Lakeland program leader in points (1,664), rebounds (761), steals (328) and blocks (138). As it stands, Hartsough is the Lakeland school leader in points scored, regardless of gender. As of Feb. 25, current Laker boys basketball senior Brayden Bontrager is at 1,622 points with one scheduled regular season game left, as well as postseason play.
“I didn’t know I was close to most of them,” Hartsough said. “I knew the scoring record was maybe possible, but the rest, I had no idea. It was cool to get them; it was great, obviously. But it wasn’t really a goal of mine. I just wanted to have a good, fun senior season before I was finished.”
Team accomplishments followed both players this year as well. Goshen went 18-4, winning the Northern Lakes Conference championship for the first time in program history.
Coming into the season, Shoup-Hill was unsure how her team would fare in a loaded NLC that featured defending Class 3A state champion NorthWood, Warsaw and Northridge. The RedHawks beat all three of those teams, though, en route to a perfect 7-0 conference mark.
“It did exceed my expectations a little bit just because the seniors we lost last year were really big leaders for our team,” Soup-Hill said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but as we played more conference games and more games in general, I realized we were on a roll and we were playing really well. I guess it wasn’t that much of a surprise, but at the beginning of the season, I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Goshen’s season came to abrupt end in the first round of the Class 4A sectional to Warsaw, but it was still an historic season for the program nonetheless. Shoup-Hill said she appreciated all the fan support the program received during her four years.
“The community support I got and our team in general, as we kept getting better and better — you could see all of the teachers hanging up posters of ‘NLC champions’ on their doors and stuff,” Shoup-Hill said. “That was really cool, and just seeing the community support through all of it was really amazing.”
Lakeland also reached heights rarely seen in program history this year. The Lakers finished the season at 21-8, winning their first sectional title since 1996 and advancing to the Class 3A Jimtown regional final. The 21 wins tied the most for a single season in program history, and the regional semifinal victory over Griffith was the first win at that level for the program as well.
“It definitely means a lot,” Hartsough said. “We were sort of the underdogs in (the sectional), especially since Faith (Riehl) was no longer playing with us. It definitely did mean a lot that we were able to push through and get those clutch points at the end of the games to get us there.”
There were a lot of ups-and-downs for Lakeland this past season, so to accomplish as much as they did was a great way to end her career, in Hartsough’s eyes.
“Just definitely super proud of our team this year,” Hartsough said. “I mean, we faced a lot of adversity — obviously, every team did with COVID — but we had some injuries and not a lot of girls on our team, so a lot of girls had to step up this year and they did.”
Shoup-Hill and Hartsough were both unsure when asked if they would play spring sports this year. Both have played softball for the school in year’s past, but both have future college careers to focus on as well. Shoup-Hill is going to The University of Dayton to play basketball, while Hartsough will be playing volleyball at Western Carolina University in the fall.
2020-21 GOSHEN NEWS ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Co-Players of the Year: Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland
Coach of the Year: Dale Gearheart, Lakeland
1ST TEAM
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, senior: 17.9ppg, 9.1rpg, 1.4spg, 3.8bpg
Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland, senior: 17.7ppg, 9.0rpg, 2.6apg, 3.1spg, 1.8bpg
Lilly Mast, West Noble, senior: 15.7ppg, 4.7rpg, 4.2apg, 4.7spg
Jaci Walker, Northridge, senior: 13.8ppg, 4.6rpg, 1.5apg, 1.9spg
Brea Garber, Fairfield, sophomore: 12.7ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.9apg, 2.4spg, 1.3bpg
2ND TEAM
Alea Minnich, NorthWood, senior: 15.9ppg, 7.0rpg, 2.3apg, 2.2spg
Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian, freshman: 11ppg, 9rpg, 3apg, 3.2spg
Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian, freshman: 10.9ppg, 3.3rpg, 3.3apg, 5.0spg
Faith Riehl, Lakeland, sophomore: 12.5ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.3apg, 2.1spg
Eva Fisher, Northridge, sophomore: 12.4ppg, 4.6rpg, 2.6apg, 1.8spg
3RD TEAM
Savanah Boerema, Concord, sophomore: 10.5ppg, 2.1rpg, 2.5apg
Kennedy White, Wawasee, junior: 7.5ppg, 6.3rpg, 1.8apg, 2.4spg
Tyra Marcum, Goshen, sophomore: 8.5ppg, 7.7rpg, 1.1bpg
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble, sophomore: 12.3ppg, 2.8rpg, 2.6apg, 3.8spg
Bailey Willard, Fairfield, sophomore: 9.6ppg, 4.3rpg, 1.7apg, 1.7spg
Final 2020-21 records of teams from The Goshen News coverage area:
Bethany Christian: 17-7; Hoosier Plains Conference champions
Concord: 6-16
Fairfield: 14-9; sectional champions
Goshen: 18-4; Northern Lakes Conference champions
Lakeland: 21-8; sectional champions, regional finalists
Northridge: 16-8
NorthWood: 3-14
Wawasee: 6-11
West Noble: 16-6
Westview: 3-20
