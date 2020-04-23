GOSHEN — One of the area’s top girls basketball players is getting ready to make her collegiate basketball decision.
Goshen junior Brynn Shoup-Hill says she plans on making her college announcement sometime next month. Shoup-Hill has had 15 offers from Division-I schools, including Dayton, Xavier and Western Michigan. Four in-state schools — Purdue-Fort Wayne, Indiana State, IUPUI and Ball State — have also made offers to Shoup-Hill.
“I have a lot of time to sit down and think about everything and talk to coaches, so I’d say in about a month is when it’ll happen,” Shoup-Hill said.
Like all athletes right now, Shoup-Hill has had her plans altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the NCAA enacting a dead period for in-person recruiting through May 31, Shoup-Hill has had to cancel some in-home visits from college coaches. Instead, she’s been communicating with coaches over the phone and video conferencing.
The AAU season has also been put on hold, giving Shoup-Hill a lot of time to ponder her college decision.
“All I do is think; I make a pros and cons list,” Shoup-Hill said. “I just have a lot of time to think and talk to people about it. It’s helped a lot, honestly.”
Shoup-Hill is coming off another strong year for the RedHawks. She averaged 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game last season as Goshen compiled an 18-6 overall record. The 6-3 junior has averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in her three varsity seasons. She’s 88 points away from reaching 1,000 career points.
For Shoup-Hill, though, last season was about learning how to win.
“Knowing what to do in certain situations — that comes with experience, especially in high school and playing in AAU,” Shoup-Hill said. “My willingness to put everything out there to win; that’s where I feel like I grew the most, especially my intensity.”
Most of Shoup-Hill’s college offers came before the start of last season. Last summer, Shoup-Hill visited numerous college campuses. She said those visits have been the biggest thing she’s learned about during the recruiting process.
“When you’re talking on the phone with coaches or you’re watching a team play on TV, it’s very different from when you get there and you see the everyday life of a student,” Shoup-Hill said. “So, I would say going to the campus and seeing how it is and how you feel there is definitely a huge thing that I didn’t know before about college recruiting.”
The only offer Shoup-Hill has received since the end of last October was one from Dayton in January. Of her 15 offers, 14 are from schools that are either in the Hoosier state or border it. Being able to play close to home has become a high priority for Shoup-Hill.
“I have a lot of younger siblings and I want to be able to still visit when I can; see them grow and play,” she said. “That’s kind of a big thing for me.”
Academics and team chemistry are also factoring into Shoup-Hill’s decision.
“Having my major and that the education part is good,” Shoup-Hill said. “And also, good team bonding with the coaches and players; those are definitely the three biggest things for me.”
The college recruiting process will soon be coming to an end for the Goshen standout. It’s a process she has liked going through.
“I’ve enjoyed the process,” Shoup-Hill said. “I’ve enjoyed talking to different coaches and getting to know a lot of different teams and players.”
FULL LIST OF COLLEGE OFFERS FOR SHOUP-HILL (As announced on her Twitter page. All offers came in 2019 unless noted otherwise)
Purdue-Fort Wayne (announced April 29), Indiana State (April 29), Illinois State (May 21), IUPUI (May 31), Ball State (June 20), Long Island University-Brooklyn (July 2), Central Michigan (July 17), Akron (July 19), Northern Kentucky (July 27), Southern Illinois (Aug. 2), Miami OH (Sept. 17), Western Michigan (Oct. 7), Toledo (Oct. 19), Xavier (Oct. 27), Dayton (Jan. 30, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.