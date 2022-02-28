GOSHEN — For the second time in four years, Brodie Garber led the Fairfield girls basketball team to a semistate championship game appearance.
Along the way, the Falcons overcame plenty of adversity to win 24 games, a sectional title and regional championship.
Because of the success Fairfield had throughout the season, Garber has been named The Goshen News Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
“It’s kind of two-fold for me,” said Garber of the COY selection. “One, you look at the coaches that I go against on a nightly basis — we’ve got some good coaches in our area. And I know our conference isn’t in your total coverage area, but our conference is just loaded with good coaches.
“But the other part is that the girls are a big part of this, and obviously along with my assistant coaches. My head assistant, Troy Sands, has every bit of say in what we do and what we should do. That doesn’t mean I listen to him every single time, but he definitely has his fingerprints on what we do. The award you’re giving out — it’s a shared thing with the kids I coach and my assistant coaches, too.”
Expectations were high coming into the season for Fairfield, who went 14-9 and won a Class 2A sectional championship in 2021. With virtually the entire roster from last year returning for this season, the chances of an extended postseason run for the Falcons seemed high.
“We had a ton of experience,” said Garber about his thoughts coming into the season. “There were some kids that we knew were going to give us a lot of minutes. There were just some outliers, like how deep are we going to be? Are we going to be able to go seven, eight deep?”
Fairfield met those expectations right away, getting off to a program-record 12-0 start. The winning streak to begin the season was punctuated with a 45-41 road win over Class 4A Northridge, who went on to have a 19-6 season of their own.
The middle part of the season brought on some adversity for the Falcons, though, in the form of injuries. Sophomore Jayslynn Hall went down with a knee injury in December, and other players off the bench started suffering injuries as well. The most significant injury would come Jan. 7, however, as senior point guard Brooke Sanchez went out for the season with a torn ACL.
This led to some tactical changes for the Falcons, both offensively and defensively.
“One thing it did: it put Morgan Gawthrop in the middle of our zone (defense),” Garber said. “That changed some things. It was a role that she really hadn’t done as much, but boy, she excelled in it. It caused more people to bring the ball up a little bit more (on offense). We tried to do a shared effort, but it always seemed like it came to Brea (Garber) doing it. … The kids kind of did a lot of that figuring out by themselves, and that’s what you get when you have a mature, older group and a group that really cares.”
Fairfield lost its first game after the injury to Sanchez on Jan. 11, but then rattled off five-straight wins to end the regular season with a 19-3 record. They’d then win three games on their home court to cut down the nets as Sectional 35 champions, advancing them to the Winamac regional for a second-straight season.
The Falcons exacted a measure of revenge on Eastside in the regional semifinals, knocking off the Blazers to avenge that Jan. 11 loss to them. Fairfield then overwhelmed Andrean in the regional final, beating the 59ers 40-22 to win the program’s second regional championship in its history.
Defense was the calling card for Fairfield all season, as they only allowed an average of 32 points per game, eighth best in the state regardless of class.
“We put out a scouting report for the kids that we feel puts them in the best position to win, but it doesn’t always mean it gets followed by a lot of our teams in the past,” Garber said. “But this group was just totally bought-in. There’s that ‘trust’ word that we all like to throw out in coaching — the girls have to trust us in what we’re throwing out at them, and we have to trust them to follow through on it. … Credit to the kids for really buying into that.”
Fairfield’s postseason run came to a heartbreaking end in the semistate game to Frankton. The Eagles scored with 17 seconds remaining in the contest to knock off the Falcons, 35-34, ending Fairfield’s season with a 24-4 record.
Despite the loss, all six players that played on the court for the Falcons in that game — juniors Brea Garber, Bailey Willard, Morgan Gawthrop, Delana Geiger and sophomores Kaylee Dillon and McKenna Fisher — are set to return next season.
“That adversity that came up to four of our top 10 girls to start the year — it was a collective step-up,” said Brodie Garber of what he’ll remember about this year’s team. “… It wasn’t like Brea did things off the page. It wasn’t like Bailey Willard did things to make you go, ‘Woah, look at that!’ Each one of them collectively kind of stepped up in their own little way to make this work, and I think, as a coach, when they did that as a group, that to me is a little more impressive than one kid just averaging five more points a game.”
