As Andy Gall was recounting the times that Fairfield boys basketball won sectional titles in his youth, Dan Bodiker interjected.
“Was that with Alvarez?” Bodiker asked.
“That was actually with Doug Brookins and John Wysong,” Gall responded.
“Oh, OK. I coached Wysong in an all-star game,” Bodiker remarked back.
When you’ve been around the area as long as Bodiker and Gall have, there’s plenty of names and teams you remember.
That’s what makes Saturday a special day for the two gentlemen.
For the first time in Elkhart County history, two girls basketball teams will play for state championships on the same day when Bethany Christian faces Lanesville in the Class 1A game and Fairfield takes on Corydon Central in the 3A contest.
For Bodiker, this is a long time coming.
Originally from Ohio, Bodiker was hired by Bethany Christian Schools in 1964 with the intent of creating a sports program at the school. The next year, Bethany had organized sports for the first time.
“We were just happy to compete,” Bodiker said.
Saturday is a landmark day for Bethany Christian athletics in general, as it’s the first time any team in school history has competed for a state title.
Bethany Christian found minimal postseason success in the one-class era. When IHSAA sports became multi-class, though, the Bruins started to add more trophies to its trophy case.
The closest they’ve been to reaching the state’s final game is three final four appearances — two for boys basketball in 1998 and 2002, and one for boys soccer in 2011. The boys soccer team also won a regional title in 2012, losing in the semi-state semifinal (final eight). The same thing happened to the girls soccer team in 2005.
“The sectionals that we’re in, if you look at the teams, some have gone on from where we’re at to make it to the state game,” Bodiker noted. “In basketball, we’ve been with Blackhawk before they moved up in boys. In soccer, we get Westview, and if we get past Westview, we’ve got Argos. Each one of those have been state champs in the last couple of years. We’ve had some good teams … You always hope, but you always know it’s going to be a tough road.”
It's been a similar story at Fairfield. Gall, a 1976 alum, has only seen a handful of teams make it to the state finals in his time. Most notably, the volleyball team made it to the Class 2A state tournament five-straight years when four teams reached that round. The Falcons lost in the finals in 2006 and 2010 and semifinals in 2007, 2008 and 2009. Of those five losses, four of them came to Muncie Burris — who won 14-straight Class 2A titles when the tournament expanded to multiple classes beginning in 1997.
“I guarantee you that Carla Herschberger would tell you, in her opinion, that we were the very best Class 2A school in volleyball those years because Muncie Burris really should’ve been playing at a higher level,” Gall said.
Other Fairfield teams to make it to the state tournament were girls golf in 2010 and 2011 and girls tennis in 2011 and 2015, both of which involve multiple teams making it to the state finals (15 for golf, eight for tennis). The softball team reached the final four in 2021, while baseball reached that same level in 2010.
Volleyball also reached the final four in Class 2A in 2019 and 2020.
As far as playing in a single-game state championship, Saturday will only be the third time it’s happened in Fairfield school history, joining the aforementioned volleyball teams of 2006 and 2010.
Both Bodiker and Gall have stayed closely connected to their respective communities over the year.
Although Bodiker, 80, is now retired, he still attends numerous Bethany Christian sporting events. He’s been to every postseason game for the girls basketball team this season, cheering on from the stands with the rest of the Bruin faithful.
“This is great,” Bodiker said. “I wouldn’t miss it. I’m tickled to death for the girls, tickled to death for the coaches, tickled to death for the school. We’ve had alumni coming from all over, and I’ve had a couple alumni that said, ‘Hey, these people from our class are going to be here.’”
Gall, 64, has been the voice of Fairfield athletics for more than three decades. At first, it was as the public address announcer for football and basketball games. Then, since 2001, he has been one of the main play-by-play announcers for Fairfield sports on the website, ElkhartCountySports.com.
Unfortunately, a foot injury that required Gall to wear a walking boot has sidelined him from most of his announcing duties this winter. He’s still be following the Falcons closely, though, especially given his granddaughter is a senior at Fairfield.
“It’s just amazing to get this far,” Gall said. “And let’s face it: in Indiana, basketball is still the main sport. Football is up there, volleyball is there, all the other sports — they’ve started climbing that ladder a little bit. But basketball is still the sport that brings everyone together. It’s just amazing to me how it brings the community together.”
As for what a state championship win would mean for their respective schools, both Bodiker and Gall echoed similar sentiments.
“Oh, unbelievable,” Bodiker said. “I think a lot of people would be buying new shirts. It’s beyond reach what this would mean. We’re proud of our girls; we’ve been proud of them and our teams all along. But this is just a whole other level up.”
“It’d be just amazing,” Gall added. “Everybody will remember this for a long, long, long time.”