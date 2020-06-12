TOPEKA — How do you replace a Yoder that’s retiring from Westview?
It’s simple: hire another Yoder.
Ryan Yoder was announced as the new Westview varsity girls basketball coach Thursday night. He’s replacing Randy Yoder, who spent 26 seasons leading the program. Randy is the all-time winningest basketball coach in Northeast Corner Conference history, accumulating 353 varsity wins, seven sectional titles and a Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2006.
“When I played in high school, Randy was coaching the girls, and you think about that longevity and how much time he put in,” Ryan Yoder said. “Randy was a Westview grad, I went to Westview, and there’s just something about — and my wife would probably tell you this, too — I might like Westview a little bit too much sometimes.”
Yoder, a 2003 graduate from Westview, was a freshman on the boys basketball team that won a second-straight Class 2A state title in the 1999-2000 season. While he didn’t play much, he would come in late into games to knock down key free throws to secure victories. He would come in for four-year starting point guard Eric Yoder, which helped teach Ryan the value of teamwork.
“I remember when he would come out of the game, he would say, ‘Pick me up.’ That just always stuck with me, them just showing what it’s like to be a part of a team and how to build that and bring along those younger guys because you need everyone,” Yoder said.
Basketball has been part of Yoder’s entire life. When he was four years old, his mom, Sharon, married Yoder’s step-dad, Troy Neely. While Neely wasn’t the head coach of the boys program at the time, he ultimately would lead the Warriors to those back-to-back state championship in 1999 and 2000. Neely coached until Ryan graduated in 2003.
When Ryan was four, though, his parents asked him if he wanted to change his last name to Neely. There was no hesitation for Ryan on what he wanted his last name to be, though.
“At the time, Ryan Yoder from the 1989-90 team, he was my idol. I had the same name, and that’s why I didn’t change my name because I wanted to have the same name as him,” Yoder said. “That shows you, at a young age, how much my blood was in basketball.”
After graduating from Westview, Yoder went on to play at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In his first year after college, Yoder began his coaching career as the head coach at Hamilton High School boys basketball team. He struggled in his two years coaching the Marines, going 5-35 overall.
Yoder then became a head coach again in the 2010-11 season, this time as the Lakeland boys coach. He spent three seasons there, going 25-39.
In 2013, Yoder accepted a Social Studies teaching job at Westview and became an assistant boys coach under Rob Yoder. For the past seven seasons, Ryan has helped keep stats, scout opposing teams and help in any other ways. He hopes the things he’s learned from Hamilton, Lakeland and Westview will help him with his first head girls coaching gig.
“When I played, we ran, we got up-and-down the floor, and I thought that’s what we’re going to do (at Hamilton),” Yoder said. “And I didn’t have the personnel to do that, but man, I kept trying to do it and it didn’t work very well. So, I think that’s one of the things I’ve learned from Rob, too, is how to adapt to the personnel you have and put them in a place to be the most successful.”
The Westview girls struggled in 2019-20, going 5-19. Only one player is graduating from last year’s roster, though, meaning the Warriors will have a lot of experience coming back. Couple that with the fact Yoder has taught most of the players at school, and Yoder is confident his first season can be a successful one.
“A lot of those girls, I really like their mentality,” Yoder said. “They’re aggressive; we have some size coming back and they’ve got another year under their belt. … What I’m looking forward to is trying to find ways to use those strengths those girls have and seeing what they can do with a year under their belt.”
Yoder is married to his wife, Laura. The couple has three children: a boy Hudson, 11, girls Hadley, 9, and Harper, 7. A sibling rivalry is already taking place, according to Yoder.
“They’re already fighting over positions for what they’re going to do to help out,” Yoder quipped.
