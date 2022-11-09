Here is a look at the local girls basketball scores from Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Goshen 47, Lakeland 40
The RedHawks improved to 2-0 on the season with a road victory against the Lakers.
Fairfield 53, Wawasee 24
The Falcons outscored the Warriors 32-8 in the second half to pull away with a win, improving to 3-0 in the process. Brea Garber finished with 18 points and five rebounds in the win. Wawasee is now 2-1 on the season.
Elkhart 73, Concord 31
The Lions overwhelmed the Minutemen, improving to 2-0 overall in the process. Samiyah Stout had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win for Elkhart. Concord drops to 1-2 overall.
Bethany Christian 47, Jimtown 31
The Bruins are 2-0 after knocking off the Jimmies. Zoe Willems had 16 points and Mariah Stoltzfus 14 in the win, while Jimtown (1-2) was led by Justyce Williams' 10 points.
Westview 45, Prairie Heights 27
The Warriors picked up an NECC win, being led in scoring by Mykala Mast's 17 points. Westview is 1-1 overall.
Elkhart Christian 65, SB Career Academy 30
After a slow start, the Eagles ramped up the pressure on its way to a dominant victory to start its season 1-0. Ivy Clapsaddle led the scoring for ECA with 19 points.
Columbia City 74, West Noble 22
Mackensy Mabie scored 12 points in the loss for the Chargers, who are now 0-2 on the season.