Here is a look at the local prep girls basketball scores from Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Westview 37, Lakewood Park Christian 18
Hope Bortner's 12 points guided the Warriors to a victory, helping them improve to 2-2 in the process.
Elkhart 67, New Prairie 59
The Lions picked up an impressive NIC win over a solid Cougars team. Elkhart is now 4-2 (2-0 NIC).
Central Noble 51, Bethany Christian 39
The Cougars handed the Bruins their first loss of the season on the road in Albion. Zoe Willems scored 18 points in the losing effort for Bethany, who's now 3-1.
Lakeland 47, Wawasee 31
The road loss gives the Warriors a 3-2 record.
Tippecanoe Valley 55, NorthWood 47
The Panthers dropped a tough road contest at the Vikings, bringing their record to 2-1 on the early season.
Note: a score from the Jimtown-South Bend Adams game was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.