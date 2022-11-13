Here are the local girls basketball scores from Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.
Bethany Christian 55, Elkhart Christian 21
The Bruins picked up an HPC win over their county rivals, improving to 3-0 overall as well. Zoe Willems had 21 points in the win for Bethany. ECA is now 1-1 (0-1 HPC).
Wawasee 35, Westview 32
Wawasee is now 3-1, while Westview is 1-2 following a close game between the two teams.
NorthWood 48, West Noble 35
It was the first win of the Taylor Burkhart era for the Panthers. The Chargers dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
NorthWood 35, Rochester 20
The Panthers grinded out a road win to pick up its second win in as many days.
Northridge 55, Garrett 41
The No. 20-ranked Raiders picked up an impressive road win over the Railroaders, improving to 2-1 in the process.
Elkhart drops two in Indy area
The Lions lost 81-41 to Hamilton Southeastern and 73-45 to Fishers, dropping their record to 3-2 overall.
Merrillville 73, Concord 30
The Minutemen are now 1-3 on the early season.
Fairfield 47, Goshen 18
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.