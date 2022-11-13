Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here are the local girls basketball scores from Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Bethany Christian 55, Elkhart Christian 21

The Bruins picked up an HPC win over their county rivals, improving to 3-0 overall as well. Zoe Willems had 21 points in the win for Bethany. ECA is now 1-1 (0-1 HPC).

Wawasee 35, Westview 32

Wawasee is now 3-1, while Westview is 1-2 following a close game between the two teams.

NorthWood 48, West Noble 35

It was the first win of the Taylor Burkhart era for the Panthers. The Chargers dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

NorthWood 35, Rochester 20

The Panthers grinded out a road win to pick up its second win in as many days.

Northridge 55, Garrett 41

The No. 20-ranked Raiders picked up an impressive road win over the Railroaders, improving to 2-1 in the process.

Elkhart drops two in Indy area

The Lions lost 81-41 to Hamilton Southeastern and 73-45 to Fishers, dropping their record to 3-2 overall.

Merrillville 73, Concord 30

The Minutemen are now 1-3 on the early season.

Fairfield 47, Goshen 18

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

