Here are the girls basketball sectional scores from Friday, February 3.
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals: Northridge 54, Goshen 42; Elkhart 55, Warsaw 53
Northridge (21-5) will face Elkhart (14-9) in the finals Saturday at 6 p.m. at Concord High School. A full recap from the two semifinal games can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
Class 3A, Sectional 20 semifinals: Fairfield 55, West Noble 6; Lakeland 41, NorthWood 39
Fairfield (23-2) will take on the Lakers (13-10) in the finals Saturday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield High School. A full recap from the two semifinal games can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinals: Westview 39, Fremont 30 (OT); Central Noble 51, Eastside 42
The Warriors will play for a sectional championship after they outscored Fremont, 9-0, in overtime in Friday night's semifinal game. Sara Lapp had 17 points to lead Westview in scoring for the game.
The Warriors (10-14) will now play the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A, Central Noble (23-2), for a sectional on the Cougars' home court in Albion. Game will start at 7 p.m. Saturday. Central Noble beat Westview, 65-30, earlier this season on Dec. 9.
Class 1A, Sectional 51 semifinals: Bethany Christian 33, Blackhawk Christian 32; Lakewood Park Christian 47, Elkhart Christian 30
The No. 8 (1A) Bruins won in about as dramatic way possible. Down by two, 32-30, in the final seconds, junior Zoe Willems caught an inbounds pass and made a layup as time expired. Willems was fouled as well, meaning she had one free-throw to either win the game or send it to overtime. The junior calmly sank the shot, then roared in excitement to advance her team to the Sectional 51 championship game.
Willems finished the contest with a team-high 16 points. Bethany outscored Blackhawk, 10-4, in the fourth quarter after trailing by five going into the final frame.
The Bruins will now play LPC (10-13) in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Blackhawk Christian High School in Fort Wayne. The two teams played each other back on Jan. 3, with Bethany prevailing, 50-27.