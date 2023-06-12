A familiar name will be leading the West Noble girls basketball program, as Haley Richardson was approved as the team’s new varsity head coach Monday night.
Richardson is a 2013 graduate of the school, becoming a basketball standout for the Chargers. She began her collegiate career then at Ball State before finishing at Grace College.
After college, she joined the coaching staff of then-West Noble head coach Dale Marano, serving as an assistant for three seasons — including in 2019, when the Chargers won its first sectional championship in 31 seasons.
Richardson takes over for Jeff Burns, who led the program for three seasons, going 26-44 in that time. West Noble added another sectional title during his tenure, coming in 2022.
“I love West Noble and I am thrilled to be back,” said Richardson in a statement. “I am excited to work with this team and program. I want these girls to have the same family atmosphere that I had when I played and coached at West Noble. I am looking forward to meeting the girls that were in the program last year and also some that maybe took a year or two off. I think we can be competitive and build something special if we can get everyone on board!”
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn added his own statement, saying, “We are excited to have Haley back in our program and the committee was impressed with her vision and energy that she brings to West Noble girls basketball. Haley will be a coach that players will want to play for, she will be tough and foster a family atmosphere, but she will work hard and be detailed in all that she does. She has learned a great deal working with both Coach Marano and Coach Burns. She knows what it takes to be successful and will work hard to see it through. We could not be more excited about the future of West Noble girls basketball.
“I also certainly want to thank Coach Burns and his staff for helping with the transition this summer. They have gone way above and beyond to help West Noble girls basketball by holding open gyms and workouts while awaiting the new coach.”