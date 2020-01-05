GOSHEN — One goal for the Goshen High School girls basketball team has been accomplished, now it is time to focus on the next one.
The RedHawks had a goal of winning their holiday tourney, which they reached Saturday by defeating Gary Lighthouse Academy, 55-40, in the championship.
“This was one of our goals,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We had a good week of practice after taking five days off during our holiday break. We had good time during the break. We were able to spend some time together as a team, and not just think about basketball.”
Goshen was the defending tourney champion.
“Repeat champions sounds good,” Hill added.
Gary Lighthouse Academy is a charter school that serves students from Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.
Despite having a roster of 14 players listed in the tourney program, Gary Lighthouse only had six players dressed Saturday.
“They were down some players today, I think due to family obligations,” Hill said. “That is a good team. They have been averaging 70 points per game. They are well coached.”
Now that the goal of winning the holiday tourney had been achieved, it’s time for the RedHawks to focus on the next one of winning the Northern Lakes Conference title.
Goshen has a 1-2 record in league action so far with home games left with Concord (Jan. 11), Warsaw (Jan. 18) and road games at NorthWood (Jan. 25) and at Elkhart Memorial (Jan. 31).
“This (winning the holiday tourney) was a good way for us to get back into the flow,” Hill said. “We have our work cut out for us in the NLC race since we have lost two games.”
NorthWood leads the NLC with a 4-0 record, followed by Concord 3-1, Northridge and Warsaw both 2-1, Goshen and Plymouth both 1-2, Memorial 0-3 and Wawasee 0-4.
Goshen is 13-3 overall and will host Mishawaka in a non-conference game Thursday.
EARLY DOMINATION
Gary Lighthouse took its first and only lead at 2-0 on a basket by Trinity Barnes at 7:20 of the first quarter before Brynn Shoup-Hill took control of the game. The 6-foot-3 RedHawk junior, who is getting some NCAA DI looks, displayed her physical presence on the inside with a rebound putback to tie the score 2-2 at 6:45. She went on to score her team’s first six points as the RedHawks opened a 16-6 advantage by the end of the first period.
“Brynn is more physical than she thinks,” Hill said. “Her numbers in the weight room may not be what she wants, but she is strong. She is not a little person, but she moves well and can step outside to hit shots. Her ability to do that opens things up for other players on the inside.”
Shoup-Hill finished with a game-high 27 points. She made eight baskets (one 3-pointer) to go with 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
The RedHawks went on to lead 29-16 at halftime, following a basket off an offensive rebound by sophomore Tori Eldridge. Goshen led 43-27 after three quarters and stretched the lead to 55-32 with 3:39 left to play.
Eldridge finished with nine points.
Seniors Hailey Mast and Regan Mast added five points apiece for the RedHawks, senior Elizabeth Kirkton four, senior Hannah LaFary three and junior Megan Gallagher two.
Princess Gates scored 16 points, Barnes 14, Dreme Brown six and Iatia Poston four for Gary Lighthouse.
OTHER GAMES
DeKalb was a 55-44 winner over Fort Wayne Wayne in the consolation.
Senior Addison Ruby scored 16 points, junior Paige Pettis and freshman Lillie Cone both eight to lead the winners. Freshman Aniya Hill tossed in 21 points and classmate Shabrea O’Quinn 17 for Wayne.
Goshen advanced to the championship with a 58-18 win over Wayne in the first round.
Shoup-Hill netted 16 points, Kirkton 13, Eldridge eight, LaFary six, Hailey Mast and Gallagher four apiece, freshman Sarah Harmelink three, Regan Mast and freshman Tyra Marcum both two.
Gary Lighthouse moved on with a 55-48 win over DeKalb.
Barnes scored 19 points, Poston 14, Gates 10, Brown eight and Larr’Onna Coleman four for Lighthouse. Pettis had 11 points, junior Morgann Leslie and Ruby both seven and senior Allison Stuckey six.
JV TOURNEY
Goshen was a 34-29 winner over DeKalb in the championship.
Freshman Breanna Cline scored 15 points, sophomore Trinity Nemeth six, sophomore Maddie Garber five, Harmelink and Marcum both four.
Fort Wayne Wayne topped Gary Lighthouse 57-21 in the consolation.
Goshen defeated FW Wayne 38-18 and DeKalb downed Gary Lighthouse 42-4 in the opening round.
Leading scorers for Goshen were sophomore Kylee Yoder 10 points, Cline and Marcum eight apiece.
