WARSAW — The Goshen RedHawks and Penn Kingsmen were big winners in the IHSAA Class 4A girls basketball sectional Wednesday night at Warsaw High School.
Goshen sidelined the Concord Minutemen 46-24 in the first game while the Penn Kingsmen ended the Northridge Raiders’ season 65-42 in the nightcap.
The sectional continues Friday with the host Tigers (15-7) facing the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (15-7) at 6 p.m. followed by Goshen (18-5) and Penn (23-2) around 7:30.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m.
GOSHEN 46, CONCORD 24
Playing a team that you have already seen earlier this season sometimes calls for a change in plans. That is just what Goshen coach Shaun Hill did as the RedHawks faced Concord in the first game Wednesday night.
“We have been mostly a man defensive team this season. We played man most of the time in about 18 of our games this season,” Hill said. “We decided to go zone since Concord is in the NLC and conference teams know each other so well.”
Concord had problems of not being able to hit from the outside, and when they went inside, there was Goshen’s 6-3 post player Brynn Shoup-Hill ready to block or alter shots.
“It wasn’t our night,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “Brynn is a heck of a player. You have got to have two players defending her.”
The RedHawks were a 36-22 winner over Concord on Jan. 11.
“Goshen is a good team. Both times we played them they held us to low point totals,” Cepeda said.
Concord averaged 51.6 points per game on the season, but only 23.0 in their two games with Goshen.
The RedHawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead at 6:49 of the opening quarter and stretched the lead to 12-4 at the 2:44 mark on the way to a 14-5 lead at quarter’s end.
Shoup-Hill netted four of her game-high 18 points in the period, but she didn’t score until a basket gave Goshen a 10-2 lead at the 5:05 mark.
“One of the keys for us was getting some other girls to score early in the game,” Hill said.
Cepeda called an early timeout to try and settler her team down.
“I saw the nerves early on. You could tell they knew things were not going their way and I tried to calm them down,” the coach said.
Junior Megan Gallagher was one of the players Hill was referencing about the start. Gallagher drilled a 3-pointer from the far corner at 7:30 of the first period.
“Megan stepped up and hit that shot,” Hill said. “Brynn not scoring right away opened some opportunities for other players.”
In addition to her 18 points, Shoup-Hill tallied 13 rebounds and four blocks.
“Brynn continues to improve,” Hill said. “Her offense has always been good. Her defense has improved, especially her ability to block shots without fouling.”
Goshen led 24-9 at halftime and 32-12 at the end of three periods.
Sophomore Tori Eldridge chipped in with seven points for Goshen. Gallagher, senor Hailey Mast and senior Elizabeth Kirkton each six and senior Regan Mast three.
Senior Sydney Simon tossed in nine points to lead Concord. Freshman Savannah Boerema added six, junior Devine Johnson four, senior Jadelyn Williams three and junior Kendal Swartout two.
Concord finishes 15-8.
“I told the girls this will hurt for a while, but they have a lot to be proud of,” Cepeda said. “The seniors have been good leaders for us. We have had back-to-back winning seasons.”
PENN 65, NORTHRIDGE 42
When you add two players that have been out most of the season into the mix at this time of year, it can be frustrating for the opposing coach.
Penn juniors Jordyn Smith and Kaitlyn Costner were added to the roster for the Northridge game. Smith had been out of action due to a knee injury, while Costner was forced to sit out the regular season after transferring from Elkhart Central.
Costner poured in a game-high 20 points and Smith added six while directing the offense.
“Penn is a tough team to prepare for, and when you add in two players you have not seen all season, it doesn’t help,” Raider coach Doug Springer said. “You are adding two more weapons to a team that already has an arsenal full of them.
“We didn’t have any film to show the girls. We knew what they would do with Smith and Costner, but unless you can show them it is harder to prepare.”
Costner had to wait a full year since her last game before being eligible at the varsity level. She played for the JV team this season.
“Kaitlyn meshed really well with the rest of the team. We saw the same things tonight we have been seeing in practice,” Penn coach Kristi Ulrich said.
Penn assumed a 20-5 lead at the end of the first period and were up 32-18 at halftime.
“The first quarter did not go as we had hoped,” Springer said. “We had too many turnovers.”
The Raiders came out in the third and closed the gap to 11 points (36-25) before the Kingsmen went on a 13-0 run for a 49-25 advantage entering the fourth.
“We knew Northridge was going to make a run at us. When they did I called time and told the girls it was their job to handle it,” Ulrich said.
Junior Jaci Walker scored 18 points to lead the Raiders. Senior Juliana Weaver chipped in with 12, junior Makena Knepp five, sophomore Collen Miller four and freshman Eva Fisher three.
Northridge ends the season 10-15.
“The season didn’t go as we had intended in terms of results, but at Northridge it is never about wins and losses,” Springer said. “After tonight our strength of schedule is probably in the Top 15 in the state. It might be one of the tougher schedules a team in Northern Indiana has ever played.
“We play a strong schedule in order to get us to where we are. We started the season with only (junior) Maddie Wienert with any significant playing minutes from last season.”
The Kingsmen had two other players in double figures as junior Trinity Clinton scored 16 and senor Reganne Pate 10.
