LAPORTE – All they asked for was a chance.
Redemption stories make great theatre. And Fairfield wanted to rewrite its history.
A 42-34 win over No. 1 Twin Lakes at the Class 3A LaPorte Girls Basketball Semi-state sends Fairfield for the state championship for the first time in program history, and ends a year of really bad memories.
Fairfield will take on Corydon Central in the Class 3A State Finals next Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both teams will enter with 27-2 records.
“Oh, you have to feel good for these seniors to be able to come back and get a win after the way last year ended,” said Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber, noting the one-point loss in the Class 2A semi-state a year ago to Frankton. “They’ve worked so hard, this team has worked so hard and deserve every bit of this feeling tonight.”
Fairfield’s trademark defense was once again a key character in the story. After blitzing Tippecanoe Valley into submission in the semifinal with its air tight half-court trap, Fairfield didn’t suffocate Twin Lakes, but used key takeaways in big moments. After Twin Lakes used the three-ball to take a 22-18 lead into the half, it was a pair of takeaways that kept Fairfield close at 22-20 as the clock kept melting away in the third.
And while the Indians had the three-pointer keeping it moving the first half of the game, Fairfield got hot in the second half. Morgan Gawthrop, who was otherwise quiet in the first 20-plus minutes of the game, buried a three from the corner to give Fairfield it’s first lead at 26-25. She later nailed a second triple to move the lead to four.
Bailey Willard hit another three to open the fourth, but perhaps the biggest moment of the latest chapter in Fairfield’s storybook was from the lone non-senior in the Fairfield starting lineup, sophomore Kaylee Dillon. Her offensive rebound on a missed free throw with under a minute remaining kept the ball on Fairfield’s end as Twin Lakes was desperate to cut into a five-point Fairfield lead. Two Willard free throws later, it was time to tell the tale of what ‘can be’, not what ‘could have been’.
“I knew I had to do something to help the team, try to get an extra possession there,” said Dillon, who had three offensive rebounds on the night. “Just wanted to keep the ball away from them, and ended up getting more points out of it.”
Fairfield had Brea Garber score 12 points and pull down five rebounds and Gawthrop finished with 11 points and four boards.
“There were honestly points tonight where I didn’t feel like this game was going our way, but you fight through that,” Gawthrop said. “We just focused on what we needed to do and we got it done. This feels really good to get the win.”
After a red-hot start with a 14-point opening quarter, Twin Lakes scored just 20 points the rest of the way. Addison Bowsman led the Indians (28-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, but fouled out during chase mode in the fourth quarter as the Lake steam engine ran out of chug.
FALCONS PAINT MORNING MASTERPIECE
Fairfield had very little trouble in the first semifinal, pounding Tippecanoe Valley 54-33.
The Falcon defense swarmed Valley from the get-go, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter and 13 in the first half. While Fairfield led just 11-6 after a quarter, it turned on the jets in the second, opening with an 8-0 run to effectively put enough distance between the two clubs.
For the game, the No. 1 defense in the state forced Valley into 20 turnovers while itself shooting 50 percent from the floor for the contest.
Brea Garber was all over the court for Fairfield, leading the team with seven steals and a game-high 20 points, and tossed in five assists, four rebounds and two blocks for good measure on the big stage.
Kaylee Dillon had nine points, Morgan Gawthrop had eight points and Bailey Willard added seven points as Fairfield moved on to face Twin Lakes in the nightcap.
Kaydence Mellott, No. 2 all-time in scoring at Tippecanoe Valley, finished her illustrious career in Akron with 15 points.
“Defensively, we got some really good steals and deflections going,” Brodie Garber said. “We hit a couple shots to get going, and the old adage, we kept the foot on the gas pedal throughout the first half. And I liked how we came out in the second half.”