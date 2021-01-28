PLYMOUTH — Plymouth’s Clare Sheedy stepped up to the free-throw line after a foul from Northridge’s Makena Knepp at the other end.
With ice in her veins, Sheedy knocked down both shots to put her team up 50-49 with just 19 seconds to play.
Luckily for Northridge, that was plenty of time to recapture the lead.
As time winded down under 10 seconds, Northridge junior Julia Mantyla spotted from the left corner and put up the go-ahead three-pointer.
Swish.
The Raiders would go on to stop Plymouth with three seconds left, causing a loose ball to secure their fifth win in a row, 52-50, and head into sectionals with a world of momentum.
“I have the outmost respect for Plymouth and what they do,” Northridge coach Douglas Springer said. “They play hard, they fight. And so, that’s what our kids have learned how to do. … We faced a lot of adversity tonight. They took the lead, but we executed a perfect set to get Julia another ‘3’. Over the last month, she’s shooting about 50% from the three-point line. She’s been doing a heck of a job. Our kids never quit tonight.”
The Raiders (16-7, 5-2 Northern Lakes Conference) took early control of the game by a combination of creating turnovers and turning those into easy shots near the basket.
Northridge was up 10-3 over Plymouth (11-8, 4-3 NLC) toward the end of the first quarter, and that lead grew to nine midway through the second.
That’s when the Pilgrims began to manufacture points in the paint on offense to get back into the game. Plymouth’s Taylor Delp single-handedly brought her team within two at the half with 11 points in the first half.
“Delp and Sheedy are monsters,” Springer said. “They’re special players. Unfortunately I have to coach against them another couple of years. They’re really, really good. Our kids had to battle.”
Northridge was led by the team’s two leading scorers, sophomore Eva Fisher and senior Jaci Walker, during the first half of play. Walker led all scorers with 12 points in the first frame, while Fisher added five.
In the second half, the Pilgrims continued to build on the successes they saw late in the first. Midway through the third, Plymouth grew its first lead of the game at 31-28 after back-to-back buckets from Delp and Sheedy that sent the Plymouth bench into a frenzy.
The Raiders didn’t waver though, outscoring the Pilgrims 11-4 the rest of the third quarter to bring a five-point lead into the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter’s intensity could be felt throughout the entirety of the gym. The Pilgrims cut the lead to one in the first minute of play, and after that, neither team led by more than three points in the final seven minutes of the contest.
With 5:30 remaining in the game, Plymouth’s Emma Cook converted an old-fashioned three-point play to tie the game at 42. During the next three minutes, both teams couldn’t find the basket until Mantyla knocked down a much-needed shot from outside to put the Raiders up three with two minutes to play.
Free throws from Mantyla and Fisher during the final minute-and-a-half helped Northridge maintain the three-point lead, but a bucket from Cook cut it to one, and Sheedy grabbed the lead momentarily before Mantyla’s dagger that ended up being the difference.
Mantyla would lead her team with 16 points, with 12 of them coming from behind the three-point line. Walker was right behind her with 13.
For Plymouth, Delp led all scorers on the night with 19 points.
“I told these girls, ‘they brought us back,’” Springer said. “For our standards, we had a very uncharacteristic year, last year being 10-15. For this group to completely flip the script, and now be 16-7. … For us to win 16 games with the type of schedule we played, that’s a tribute to our girls, and the work that they’ve put in.”
The Raiders will now prepare for sectional play next week and await the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Warsaw (16-5) and Goshen (18-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.